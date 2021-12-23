ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Lawsuit filed over Robert E. Lee statue award

By News Staff
cbs19news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The fate of Charlottesville's Robert E. Lee statue is once again a matter for the courts. The Trevilian Station Battlefield...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 45

Anne Knight
4d ago

this statue should be placed somewhere when it will be appreciated by those who know history. we can never erase our history. it tells the story of our beginning whether we like it or not.

Reply(3)
21
fighting for Americans
4d ago

Charlottesville & it’s public officials are a disgrace and an embarrassment to the state of Virginia. These liberal, socialist, Democrats believe they can do anything they to fit their agenda & destroy our state history.

Reply(2)
20
Anthony Sutton
4d ago

History forgotten will be repeated,? The WOKE city government has blood on its hands, totally ignorant of history and persons that are truly honorable!

Reply(2)
14
 

