Library ‘backroom bookstore’ operating at Gatherings Emporium

By Reporter Dick Mason
 4 days ago
Proceeds from book sales go to the Paso Robles Library

– The Friends of the Paso Robles Library has a “Backroom Bookstore” operating in Gatherings Emporium at 1335 Park Street in Paso Robles. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the non-profit has been unable to hold their annual book sales, so they are selling their books at discounted prices at the backroom bookstore in Gatherings.

The books are all in good to new condition. Many have never been read or even opened. Hardbacks are $3. Paperbacks are $1 or $2. DVD’s are $3.

Gatherings is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays. Proceeds from the sale of books at the backroom bookstore go to the Paso Robles Library.

IN THIS ARTICLE
