A new update for Call of Duty: Vanguard is going live tonight at 11pm CT, Sledgehammer Games revealed. While the bulk of the update focuses on things like bug fixes, stability, and slight tweaks, the main draw for fans of the Call of Duty League and esports will be the addition of the Control game mode. In Control, both teams fight to capture or defend two zones without running out of respawns. It was a mainstay during the Black Ops Cold War and Black Ops 4 pro seasons and could return to the CDL this year.

