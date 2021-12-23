The Best PC-Exclusive Games of 2021

It’s amazing what you can do with a mouse and keyboard these days. It’s always fun to see what makes it into the Best PC Game category on Destructoid every year, because the entries are all so eclectic based on the flexible nature of the platform. It’s that time of year again, and our PC nominees for 2021 are finally in: we’ve got adrenaline-fueled zombie shooters, adorable interpretations of the artistic process via an adventure game, and a new spin on a beloved, classic series, just to name a few. There’s pretty much something for everybody in this category alone, which really speaks to how much games have continued to grow and evolve over time.

