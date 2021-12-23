ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Best PC-Exclusive Games of 2021

By Jessie Earl
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile PC gaming shared many a hit game with its console brethren, for this list we're looking at the...

www.gamespot.com

windowsreport.com

PC Game Pass gets more strategy games thanks to Microsoft

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Xbox Game Pass is set to acquire even more strategy games according to Microsoft.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

THE BEST RPGS FOR PC

Which games are the Best RPGs? The RPG has been a fantastic venture. You can do almost anything with this medium by putting stats on your characters, offering some combat, and building an exploratory world. RPGs are almost as old as interactive entertainment. This genre provides some of the most...
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Xbox Game Pass for PC is now PC Game Pass

Microsoft declared the new name for the Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription service to be PC Game Pass. The company rebranded the service to avoid confusion and to appeal to PC gamers. The Game Pass service has come a long way since its initial launch on PC in 2019 with a slew of high-profile releases.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gstylemag.com

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is the Best Gaming Headset for Console and PC [Review]

The SteelSeries Arctis line of gaming headsets has generally been some of the best headsets out on the market, whether you play on console or PC. I’ve personally been using them since 2017 in some form or another, whether it be the original Arctis 7 or my last go-to headset, the Arctis 1 Wireless. I’ve never had issues with them and the sound quality has always been top-notch. So with that said, I was quite eager to check out one of their latest, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ which has been made specifically for PlayStation 5, but also works with PC, Android, Switch, USB-C iPads, and more.
ELECTRONICS
psu.com

PSU’s Game Of The Year 2021 – Best PlayStation Exclusive Game

PS5 and PS4 are packed with brilliant third-party games, but it’s the exclusives that separate Sony’s consoles from the rest of the pack. Things like God of War, Uncharted, Gran Turismo etc, are only available on PlayStation formats, and for another year, it’s time to celebrate the best games you can only pick up on Sony’s telly boxes.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Nominees for Destructoid’s Best PC Game of 2021

It’s amazing what you can do with a mouse and keyboard these days. It’s always fun to see what makes it into the Best PC Game category on Destructoid every year, because the entries are all so eclectic based on the flexible nature of the platform. It’s that time of year again, and our PC nominees for 2021 are finally in: we’ve got adrenaline-fueled zombie shooters, adorable interpretations of the artistic process via an adventure game, and a new spin on a beloved, classic series, just to name a few. There’s pretty much something for everybody in this category alone, which really speaks to how much games have continued to grow and evolve over time.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Mary Skelter 2 Game Gets PC Version

Ghostlight announced on Friday that it will release Compile Heart's Mary Skelter 2 (Kangokutō Mary Skelter 2) on PC via Steam in 2022. The company streamed a trailer:. The release will include an updated version of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares game. Idea Factory International describes the game:. Mary...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

4 Best HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC

HDMI 2.1 monitors are quite pricey and not for everyone, but if you own an Xbox Series X or PS5 console, they might be worth considering them. The Gigabyte M28U is the best bang-for-buck HDMI2.1 monitor right now, trading blows with the other monitors. The Acer Nitro XV282K is a pretty display to look at thanks to its IPS panel that provides excellent viewing angles and great colors. The LG 27GP9501 is the first to feature VESA Display’s VESA-HDR 600-HDMI-drive certification.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Overlord Series Gets Switch, PC Game in 2022

The official website for the anime adaptations of Kugane Maruyama's Overlord light novel series announced on Friday a new game titled Overlord -Escape from Nazarick- by Kadokawa Corporation and developer Engines that will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2022. The game's Steam page streamed a trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Why Cyberpunk 2077 Has No Police Chases | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about Cyberpunk 2077’s quest director revealing why the game is missing a police chase system outside of scripted sequences. Cyberpunk also gets a new mod that adds a working metro system. This mod by KeanuWheeze features 19 working stations and full integration with the game’s UI and controls and players can switch between first and third person views.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Winter Contingency: Start Time, Challenges, And Rewards

The Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event is now live, and with it, you can ring in the new year with new Halo winter-themed cosmetics. With several limited-time rewards available in the free event, Winter Contingency is our first sign of what 343 Industries may have learned from its earlier event, Tenrai. Halo's holiday event has 10 wintry rewards on offer, but only for the next two weeks. Here's what you need to know about Winter Contingency.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Best EA Play Games To Download On Console And PC

One of the better deals in game subscription services, EA Play combines a rich selection of legacy titles and newer games into a single service. Whether you're subscribed to it directly from an EA membership or you make use of it as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the ability to have access to some of EA's best and newest games is pure value for money. So which games are the best on EA Play?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus January Lineup Rumored To Include Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5

The PlayStation Plus games for January 2022 may have been leaked early, and it looks like Persona 5 Strikers could be included in the collection. As shared by Wario64 on Twitter and reported by Dealabs, January's games that are rumored to be featured in the monthly subscription service include the Persona 5 spin-off title which first launched earlier this year in February for PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Alongside Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 could also be included.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Start Assassin's Creed Odyssey Crossover Stories

Assassin's Creed is doing the Marvel thing and teasing fans with the prospect of having their beloved heroes collide in new free DLC called Crossover Stories. In both Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you can jump into the game and start playing new missions that reveal how Kassandra and Eivor's worlds merge together. Note that this content (and by extension this guide) contains spoilers, so you may be best waiting until you've finished both games if that's important to you.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Epic’s free game today is one of the best detective games on PC

The Epic Games Store holiday celebration is in full swing and users are once again getting treated to a daily free game, and today’s title is The Vanishing of Ethan Carter – one of the best “walking sim” exploration games around, which is also making its debut on Epic’s store.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Get Used to PC Games Releasing at $70

It all started when the next-gen consoles were released in 2020. Ever since the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the PlayStation 5 were released, more and more game releases have been priced at $70 (USD). However, these prices seem to be limited to the next-gen experiences and the term "next-gen tax" was coined. For a while there, it seemed as though the "typical" $60 prices would stick around for older-generation consoles as well as PC. Unfortunately, with the recent release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade this past week, the $70 PC games are now here.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

60fps Support May Be Coming For Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins, the first entry in the franchise that pivoted away from its traditional formula, may be getting an update from Ubisoft in the form of 60fps support. Fans have been asking Ubisoft to update the game since Assassin's Creed Odyssey received a similar update this past August. The latest entry in the franchise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, has had 60fps support since 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Review - That, I Can't Deny

This review features spoilers for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Read at your own peril!. Endwalker had a tall order: It needed to satisfactorily end an eight-year running storyline and put the final touches on the narratives woven in A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Shadowbringers. It also needed to wrap up the Scions' stories, the organization as a whole and even more--nine individual members' character arcs. In other words, Endwalker needed to do a lot in one expansion--and this ambition both propels it to its best moments, but also strains the expansion's seams.
VIDEO GAMES

