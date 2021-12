By Suvir SaranA non-denominational saint from India, Kabir says, "When born into this world, all were rejoicing, but you came out crying. Now lead such a life that you go smiling and the world is left weeping for the passing of a great soul."It is that time in the cycle of seasons when we ought to do some reckoning, however shallow or perfunctory it might be. But our human frailties lure us away from reflection and instead have us thinking of what shall be and how we want things to be. Mindfulness that beseeches us to reflect upon what was is mindlessly trumped by the thrill given by fantasies, however untenable they might be or removed from those truths that make us who we are.

INDIA ・ 1 DAY AGO