

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

1950 — Cleveland’s Otto Graham throws four touchdown passes, despite icy...

www.ftimes.com

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...

NBC Washington

Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen Insist ‘All Good' Between Them After Scuffle

Payne, Allen insist 'all good' between them after scuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team was embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national television audience on Sunday night, but the biggest moment from the club's Week 16 loss came on the sidelines. During...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Browns#Ap
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.

FanSided

3 Baker Mayfield replacements Browns should already be targeting

If the Cleveland Browns want to find a replacement for quarterback Baker Mayfield, these three names are worth keeping an eye on. The Cleveland Browns used the first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The hope was that he would be the long-term answer at the position for the foreseeable future. It sure did look promising in his rookie season, when he started in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.

New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission After Browns Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers survived an ugly game against the Cleveland Browns to walk out with a 24-22 win. Unfortunately, it seems like star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a setback. A Packers offensive lineman stepped on Rodgers’ broken toe during the game and he appeared to be in significant pain.

NewsBreak

NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Brett Favre has request for Aaron Rodgers after surpassing his record

Brett Favre had a request for Aaron Rodgers after the current Packers quarterback broke his record on Saturday. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to give his Green Bay Packers a 7-6 lead against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. The touchdown pass was Rodgers’ 443rd, breaking Favre’s career record with the Packers.

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.

On3.com

Report: Chicago Bears' 2022 head coaching picture becoming clear

The Chicago Bears have been trending in the wrong direction under the leadership of head coach Matt Nagy. After starting the season 3-2, the Bears have since lost eight of their last nine and currently sit at 4-10 overall heading into Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks. As...


