ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Amid Ukraine invasion fears, Putin says West must give NATO guarantees

wutqfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MOSCOW) — Amid fears Russia might invade Ukraine, Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has again repeated demands for guarantees from Western countries that NATO will not expand in eastern Europe, but also expressed hope that negotiations with the Biden administration in January could allow the two sides to “move...

wutqfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ukraine trains civilians to defend against Russian invasion

In a forested area just outside Ukraine's capital Kiev, mock Russian troops ambush camouflage-clad army reservists. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent months, as fears have mounted that Russia -- which Kiev says has massed around 100,000 troops on its side of the border -- is plotting to launch a large-scale attack.
MILITARY
The Week

Putin threatens military action if NATO rejects Russian ultimatum

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that if NATO does not provide binding guarantees to curtail military deployments in Eastern Europe and to bar Ukraine from membership in the alliance, he will be forced to consider a variety of options, including a military response. Putin's demands are contained in a...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Now Putin threatens to take 'military-technical measures' if the West continues its 'aggression' in Ukraine that has pushed Russia 'to a line that we can't cross'

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees preventing NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and...
POLITICS
AFP

US, Russia to hold arms control, Ukraine talks early January

The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in January, a White House official told AFP Monday, with the rivals due to negotiate on nuclear arms control and mounting tensions over Ukraine. While that format is mostly consecrated to resuscitating post-Cold War nuclear arms control treaties, the talks will also cover the standoff over Ukraine, where Russia has deployed a large combat force on the border, a senior White House official said, also on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Treaties#Russian#Kremlin#Western
AFP

Russian court to consider shutting down top rights group Memorial

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday will consider a request to shut down Memorial, the country's most prominent rights group and chronicler of Stalin-era purges and contemporary political persecutions. The organisation, founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, believes it will become a victim of the repression it was founded to keep at bay by the end of the week. The move against Memorial comes at the end of a year that has seen authorities dismantle the political opposition and crack down on independent media and rights groups. Prosecutors say the group's central structure, Memorial International, breaches its designation as a "foreign agent" by not marking all its publications, including social media posts, with the label as required by law.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian FM: Security talks with US to start after holidays

Talks between Russia and the United States on Moscow’s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine will start immediately after the new year holiday period, Russia's top diplomat announced Monday. “It is with the U.S. that we will carry out the main work of negotiations, which will take place immediately after the new year holidays end,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview Monday. The holidays in Russia will last for 10 days, through Jan. 9. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet...
POLITICS
CBS News

Over 10,000 Russian troops removed from Ukrainian border

The removal of 10,000 Russian troops from the Ukrainian border comes weeks after talks between the White House, NATO and Moscow. Initially, U.S. intelligence reports said Moscow could be ready to invade Ukraine just after the new year. Christina Ruffini has the story.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Boston Herald

Jamison: For Putin, history demands Russia invade Ukraine

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, history requires that Russia invade and control Ukraine. Putin perceives Ukraine as a vital buffer for Russian security. Twice in the last two centuries, invaders from Europe have ravaged Russia. In 1812, Napoleon led some 500,000 soldiers into Russia, defeating the Russian Army at the brutal Battle of Borodino and occupying a burning Moscow before his catastrophic retreat through the Russian winter. In June 1941 an unsuspecting Stalin, who had secretly allied with Hitler two years earlier to partition Poland with Germany upon Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland, was stunned when Hitler launched a massive multi-pronged savage invasion of the Soviet Union.
POLITICS
Reuters

Moscow considering NATO proposal to hold talks on Jan. 12 - TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russia has received a NATO proposal to commence talks on Moscow's security concerns on Jan. 12 and is considering it, TASS news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying on Sunday. Russia, which has unnerved the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine, last week...
POLITICS
AFP

NATO chief seeks NATO-Russia Council meeting in January

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has sought a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council next month and contacted Moscow to secure its attendance, an alliance spokesman said Sunday. "We are in touch with Russia" about the January 12 meeting, said the NATO spokesman, who asked not be identified.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia pulls back 10,000 troops from near Ukraine in surprise de-escalation

Russia said on Saturday it was pulling back about 10,000 troops from near the Ukrainian border in an unexpected major de-escalation as it gears up for talks on Nato concessions with the United States. The troops from the Southern Military District will return to their permanent bases after months of...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy