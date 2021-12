No candy represents the spirit of Christmas like the candy cane. The legend of the holiday favorite is a beautiful old story that reminds us of the love God has for each one of us. As the legend goes, the candy cane was first crafted in the 18th century by a candy maker as a way to share the joy of the Good News at Christmas. Today the confection is still passed from one to another during the holiday season.

