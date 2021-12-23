ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mike Rowe touts his hit song 'Santa's Gotta Dirty Job'

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Is Wowed That His Song Is Playing at a Karaoke Christmas Party

Back in November, Mike Rowe teamed up with John Rich to cut a brand new Christmas song. As you would expect, it blends Rich’s country influence with Rowe’s appreciation for hard work. “Santa’s Got a Dirty Job” is a fun track that celebrates just how hard Father Christmas works every year. In a blog post about the song, Rowe wrote, “We thought a song like this might help put a smile on our collective face.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rowe
yoursun.com

Got holiday stress? Meet Santa's little pop-culture helpers

You’ve got four shopping, planning, baking and wrapping days until Christmas. Time to deck the halls with angst and flop sweat!. Whether you are in need of a holiday-related distraction, escape or emotional tune-up, there is a pop-culture helper waiting to assist you. Here is a look at some entertainment solutions to your holiday quandaries.
PODCAST
Longview News-Journal

'Because I gotta have faith'... These are George Michael’s best ever solo songs...

Five years ago on Christmas Day 2016, George Michael tragically passed away at his home at the of 53. The music world was in mourning for one of the greatest ever artists. George started his career as Wham! with his boyhood friend Andrew Ridgley before going solo in 1987 and seeing his debut album, 'Faith', stay at number one on the Billboard 200 for 12 weeks and top the charts all over the world.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Song#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
Pitchfork

Listen to Mike’s New Song “In My World”

Mike has released a new song called “In My World.” He produced the track under his DJ Blackpower alias. Listen below. Mike released his album Disco! in June. He shared visuals for the album’s “Evil Eye,” “Crystal Ball,” “Spiral,” and “Aww (Zaza)” and “Ghoulish.” This spring, Mike will be going on tour with Freddie Gibbs, Zack Fox, and Redveil.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

The story behind a mystery woman’s photo album filled with Hollywood celebrities

A lot of random things get donated to thrift stores, but in February 2020 the Belgian thrift shop Opnieuw & Co was determined to solve the mystery of a photo album that caught their attention. While they likely empty out the stray photos and put the albums on their shelves for resale, this album was unlike anything that had ever seen. Inside the large rose-covered album was photograph after photograph of a mystery woman posing with A-list Hollywood celebrities like Antonio Banderas, Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, Bruce Willis, and more, sometime in the ’90s. The employees figured the album must have been donated by mistake and took it to Facebook to try and find out who the woman was. “We are looking for the owner of this photo book … It contains a lot of photos of a lady with all Hollywood stars. We think this may have been shared by accident and are therefore looking for the owner of this book,” they wrote on their page. They later found out the woman was Maria Snoeys-Lagler and were able to return the album to her heir. After some research people learned that Snoeys-Lageler was a former member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The journalist died at the age of 87 in 2016 and according to the Post, her daughter in California received the album. Take a look at the photos below and reminisce on 90’s Hollywood.
ACCIDENTS
Inside Nova

'Because I gotta have faith'... These are George Michael’s best ever solo songs...

Five years ago on Christmas Day 2016, George Michael tragically passed away at his home at the of 53. The music world was in mourning for one of the greatest ever artists. George started his career as Wham! with his boyhood friend Andrew Ridgley before going solo in 1987 and seeing his debut album, 'Faith', stay at number one on the Billboard 200 for 12 weeks and top the charts all over the world.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Press

'Because I gotta have faith'... These are George Michael’s best ever solo songs...

Five years ago on Christmas Day 2016, George Michael tragically passed away at his home at the of 53. The music world was in mourning for one of the greatest ever artists. George started his career as Wham! with his boyhood friend Andrew Ridgley before going solo in 1987 and seeing his debut album, 'Faith', stay at number one on the Billboard 200 for 12 weeks and top the charts all over the world.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Goldsboro News-Argus

'Because I gotta have faith'... These are George Michael’s best ever solo songs...

Five years ago on Christmas Day 2016, George Michael tragically passed away at his home at the of 53. The music world was in mourning for one of the greatest ever artists. George started his career as Wham! with his boyhood friend Andrew Ridgley before going solo in 1987 and seeing his debut album, 'Faith', stay at number one on the Billboard 200 for 12 weeks and top the charts all over the world.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy