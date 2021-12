When Disney’s animated marvel “Encanto” was released into theaters this past Thanksgiving, it quickly became a favorite of those who saw it. It was the kind of Disney film, full of lush visuals and memorable songs, that fans wanted to watch over and over again, like how many used to wear out their VHS copy of “Aladdin” or “The Lion King.” Now, thanks to “Encanto” dropping on Disney+ today for all subscribers (as well as across digital platforms), that kind of repeat on-demand viewing is possible — or for those who missed it, a first-time viewing is extremely convenient.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO