Wearing an avalanche beacon and 18 layers of sunscreen, I left my Jackson, Wyo., hotel at sunup and drove my rental car to Togwotee Pass. Many tourists want a ski-in/ski-out chalet with a roaring fire to welcome them off the slopes, but I was heading an hour and a half outside of town to find some of the area’s best snow conditions away from the resorts. As a visitor from the East Coast, I had never been backcountry skiing before, but this is where locals go to get away.

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO