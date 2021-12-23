ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trash & Recycling Will Be Picked Up In Baltimore On Christmas & New Year’s Eves

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trash and recycling will be picked up as scheduled on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works said Thursday.

Sanitations yards will remain open on both of those days, but they will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, according to the Department of Public Works.

Here’s a list of the sanitation yards affected by the holiday closures:

  • Northwest Transfer Station at 5030 Reisterstown Rd.
  • Quarantine Road Landfill at 6100 Quarantine Rd.
  • Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center at 2840 Sisson St.
  • Southwestern Citizens’ Convenience Center at 701 Reedbird Ave.
  • Eastern Citizens’ Convenience Center at 6101 Bowleys Ln.

For additional details, visit DPW’s website.

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

