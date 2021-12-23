ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start 2022 with a bang -- and then some

By Carrie Steinweg Times correspondent
Cover picture for the article2021 has been another humdinger of a year. The continuing pandemic challenges are making many of us more than happy to bid farewell to the year with optimism for the year ahead. While last year’s new year’s celebrations took place amid pandemic precautions and capacity limits, this year things...

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they’ve been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years. It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric […]
KD Sunday Spotlight: Scent With Love Uses Donated Flowers To Bring Joy To Others

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores. Well one local organization won’t let those beautiful bouquets go to waste. This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile. It’s called Scent with Love. President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s. Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile. Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden’s Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations. For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.
Las Vegas designer decks the halls of celebrity homes

Christopher Todd’s luxurious holiday designs evoke a sense of childhood wonder. “There is nothing better than the look and smell of Christmas,” Todd said. “It makes you feel good.”. Todd, owner and principal designer of Christopher Todd Designs, travels around the country designing and installing magical Christmas...
365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Holiday Island Birthday Party

“Let’s get away from sleigh bells. Let’s get away from snow. Let’s make a break this holiday, dear, I know the place to go. How’d ya like to spend the holidays on Holiday Island? How’d ya like to spend the holidays away across the sea? How’d ya like to hang a stocking from a great, big coconut tree?” Aloha! For this special week which begins on Christmas Day and ends New Year’s Eve, we’re in America’s favorite tropical paradise, Hawaii, for “The Holiday Island Birthday Party.” Our destination is The Royal Hawaiian Hotel for beachfront luxury on Waikiki in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu....
Circus Circus buffet reopens on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One more valley buffet is reopening just in time for the holidays. Circus Circus has announced that their buffet will reopen on Christmas Eve for brunch and dinner. Meals are served daily from 7 AM to 2 PM and 4:30 PM to 10 PM. Children...
Take a moment for yourself this holiday season

A moment. That’s all. I want a moment. To find Orion. In the ink black December night, the familiar constellation is oddly comforting to me. It’s always there on a frigid evening no matter what kind of day I’ve had or what existential threat on Planet Earth is sending my stress levels to the moon.  […] The post Take a moment for yourself this holiday season appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Readers' Choice Awards: Presenting the 2021 winners

We asked our readers to vote for their favorites from the first year of Feast and Field. This is what you said. Our writers and photographers traveled from coast to coast to put together profiles that captured the hearts of the makers who produce some of America’s finest food and drink. The nominees were:
Start 2022 in Idaho with some laughs, music and a McCall Winter Carnival road trip

It’s true — 2022 is about to hit us. Have you thought about your New Year’s resolutions yet?. I know, just tackling a year is an accomplishment in itself these days. But if you really need some laughs, and we all probably do, comedians Trey Kennedy (Jan. 12), Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Jan. 14) and Iliza Shlesinger (Jan. 22) can help with that. The Morrison Center will host all three.
