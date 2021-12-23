ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver ranks among metros where small businesses are having the most trouble hiring

By Alicia Cohn
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Denver area is a top 10 metro for small businesses struggling to hire. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area is No. 6 on the list compiled by SmartAsset, a New York-based personal finance company. The analysis found that 60.9% of small businesses in the area that are actively hiring are struggling...

