Denver ranks among metros where small businesses are having the most trouble hiring

Bellco Credit Union believes that people with a basic understanding of financial concepts will be more fiscally confident, have better money management skills, and have better saving and spending habits. According to a 2016 study by the FINRA Foundation, nearly two-thirds of Americans couldn’t pass a basic financial literacy test. Another study found that only 24 percent of millennials understand basic financial topics. Ensuring local community members—children and adults alike—have the financial skills they need to succeed is a top priority for Bellco Credit Union. As a not-for-profit, Colorado-based financial cooperative, one of Bellco’s top priorities is to empower individuals and families with the financial skills, resources, and tools they need to be successful. The credit union partners with other local organizations that are focused on solutions to provide financial education opportunities for all Coloradans. Bellco works with the following organizations to help empower Coloradans through financial education: 1. Economic Literacy Colorado: Bellco Credit Union teamed up with Denver-based Economic Literacy Foundation to create a book for elementary school-aged children to learn the basics of finances, called “FUNancial $marts.” Parents and teachers can visit Bellco.org/FunancialSmarts to download or request copies of this fun, FREE activity book. Additionally, Bellco sponsored economic and personal finance development classes for local teachers, so they'd be better equipped to educate their students on these topics. 2. Junior Achievement: Bellco supports the JA Finance Park programs, which promote knowledge gain and fostering positive behavioral outcomes. Students who participated in the program reported a significant increase in financial knowledge skills: 66% had increased confidence when it comes to finances, and 83% reported an increase in knowing how to handle financial risk. 3. EVERFI: Bellco collaborated with EVERFI, an online leader in financial education, on two initiatives. First, the EVERFI Schools program, in which 1,214 students from 13 schools participated in Bellco’s financial education program, SchoolSmarts, including 371 students from low- to moderate-income communities. Students participating in the programs improved their understanding of basic financial concepts by 48% from the start of the program to the end, and 63% reported they now feel confident they can set up and follow a budget. Second, Bellco has also collaborated with EVERFI to provide online educational resources for its employees, members, and the community through its MoneySmarts program. More than 67,000 people have taken advantage of these courses since the beginning of 2019. The most popular content pertains to building emergency savings and creating a budget—important tools in today’s environment. In addition to these partnerships, Bellco frequently hosts financial-education events throughout the Denver metro area to provide helpful financial information to the community. Most recently, Bellco hosted a series of events with the Douglas County Libraries at different locations throughout the district, sharing information on mortgages and homebuying strategies, teaching kids about money, and investment basics. Throughout its 85-year history of serving the financial needs of Coloradans, Bellco has made giving back to the communities where it operates a top priority. Empowering people with knowledge and skills through financial education is just one of the many ways that Bellco has been a leader in giving back to the communities it serves. For more information about Bellco and its 26 Colorado branches, visit www.bellco.org.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO