Drinks

Milk for Santa, Rum for You

urbandaddy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, we don't know your relationship with the big guy upstairs. And by that, of course, we mean Santa, who may soon be plunging himself down your chimney. But we do know that holidays are a great reason to break out a festive cocktail. Because you're likely to have thirsty house...

www.urbandaddy.com

The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
TODAY.com

Vanessa Lachey makes this breakfast casserole every Christmas morning

It's amazing how many ways there are to transform a humble can of biscuit dough into delicious culinary creations. Television host and actress Vanessa Lachey is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite biscuit-based recipes from her cookbook, "Life from Scratch: Family Traditions That Start with You." She shows us how to make sweet cinnamon monkey bread with raisins and a sausage, egg and cheese brunch casserole.
RECIPES
ABC 4

Delicious apple cake with vanilla rum sauce

A picture-perfect apple cake with delicious vanilla rum sauce. And it’s gluten-free! Nakia Armstrong joined us on the show today to make a cake you can feel good about eating!. GF Apple Cake w Vanilla Rum Sauce. Ingredients:. 3 eggs. ½ cup sugar + 1 Tbsp sugar. 1...
RECIPES
fox40jackson.com

Coconut rum cake for Christmas dessert

This Christmas, bring your dessert table up a notch with this tasty recipe. Debi Morgan, creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her Coconut Rum Cake recipe with Fox News ahead of the holiday. In her blog post, Morgan writes that the cake “is filled with tropical flavors...
RECIPES
rimonthly.com

Cheer Up Santa With Boozy Milk and Cookies by Rhody Purveyors

Baby Cheeks cookies and Thicc cookies, Feed the Cheeks, Providence, feedthecheeks.com. Decorated sugar cookies, Anna Lee Bakes, instagram.com/annaleebakes. Housemade Horchata featuring ISCO’s Structural Vodka and Busy Bee featuring ISCO’S Patina Bourbon Barrel Aged Gin with a candied ginger garnish, both by the Industrious Spirit Company, Providence, iscospirits.com. Winter...
PROVIDENCE, RI
jamiesfeast.com

Mars Rum Chocolate Cake

This Mars rum cake is so rich, crispy and delicious! Simple and easy to prepare, this cake is the ultimate caramel, chocolate, and rum experience – especially if you are a Mars chocolate bars fan. Your family will love it! You can reduce the dose of rum to 1 teaspoon if you planning to serve the cake to children. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

By Request: Rum Balls (and more) Recipes

I had a request to make Rum Balls but I naturally had to do something with the Kathy twist. Rum Balls & Comfortable Balls (Prep. time about 15 minutes per batch. Yields 2-3 dozen depending on size) Rum balls. 1 C. confectioner’s sugar (plus another ½ C. to roll the...
RECIPES
Paste Magazine

Kiss Black Diamond Dark Rum Review

There’s no bigger or more random roll of the dice in the alcohol industry than sampling any given band’s branded spirits. From the ubiquitous bourbon brands owned by seemingly every country star, to the tequilas of Hollywood royalty, branded liquor is the ultimate mixed bag, because there’s rarely any way to know in advance whether those originating the brand care even a little bit about the quality of the product that will bear their name or likeness. Many are happy to simply slap their name on a bottle of young, sourced bourbon and be done with it. Others are surprisingly involved in the creation, selection and even flavor profile of their spirits, but it’s always difficult to know what to expect. I mean really, when you’re presented with the idea of Kiss-branded rum, how high do you get your hopes up?
DRINKS
wfxb.com

Where Did the Milk and Cookies for Santa Tradition Begin?

The American part of it dates to the 1930’s during the great depression. Parents wanted their children to show generosity and gratitude in hard times and it’s been continually passed down ever since. British and Australians show their love with sherry and mince pies and Swedish kids leave rice porridge. Americans however, will overload the jolly old elf with an estimated 300 to 336 million cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheDailyBeast

Bake These Boozy Hot Buttered Rum Shortbread Cookies

Before Lisa Ludwinski opened Sister Pie’s brick-and-mortar bakery in Detroit in 2015, shortbread wasn’t really on her radar. She didn’t quite get the hype surrounding the simple, butter-based cookies—but that quickly changed when she began experimenting with ways to liven up the classic. “There’s really a...
FOOD & DRINKS
lanereport.com

New Release: Abraham Bowman Rum Finished Bourbon

A. Smith Bowman Distillery announces the latest release in its Abraham Bowman series of experimental whiskey, the Abraham Bowman Rum Finished Bourbon. The bourbon in this release aged for nine years in American White Oak before finishing in rum casks for an additional six years. This release may just be the oldest rum cask finished bourbon ever produced.
DRINKS

