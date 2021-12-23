ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

SoFi Technologies: This Clearly Is A Bubble Valuation

By On the Pulse
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic, SoFi had an increase in customers, but growth is slowing. SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has entered bubble territory due to overconfidence and excessive market euphoria regarding financial technology companies. Despite the fact that SoFi is successfully expanding its client base, the company has no real earnings, and the...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Sofi Technologies#Sofi Company Sofi
Seekingalpha.com

Silicon Laboratories: Lots Of Noise Is Skewing The Numbers

The stock took off with the release of the latest numbers from SLAB, which showed it’s off to a good start as a pure-play IoT company. Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) is now officially a pure play on the Internet of Things or IoT. SLAB is now all in on IoT after parting ways with the Infrastructure and Automotive or I&A business. If recent stock performance is indicative of what to expect from SLAB in the age of IoT, then the future looks bright for SLAB. However, there is reason to believe the recent rally in the stock will not be easy to sustain. Why will be covered next.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Borr Drilling to defer $1.4B of debt, yard installments

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +6% pre-market after saying it reached agreements in principle with its largest creditors, the Singaporean yards, to refinance and defer $1.4B of debt maturities and delivery installments during 2023-25. The company calls the move "a major step forward" in its target to address its debt maturities and...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Cloudflare Stock: Ambitious Company Must Prove Its Valuation

Cloudflare has successfully expanded its content delivery network footprint to become a leader in website and application security. The most exciting products and the most rewarding tech stocks on the market today are the ones that challenge Big Tech. This is because the market will often underestimate the ability of an agile team to disrupt the incumbents despite substantial evidence that this is exactly what the tech industry is built to do.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Are Investors Taking Too Much Investment Risk? - Weekly Blog # 713

One can rarely earn investment gains without taking investment risks. One can rarely earn investment gains without taking investment risks. Investors often believe they imperil too much for the risk assumed. This view has led Lee Cooperman to comment that he is a fully invested bear. (He is counting on his timing and trading skills to save his capital.) I am in a somewhat similar position in my investment account, which excludes my “burn rate” and personal future generation endowment accounts.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

GAM: When Looking For A CEF With Over 50 Years Of Track Record

General American Investors is an equity focused closed end fund. General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) is a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that has capital appreciation as its main objective. The fund invests in the equity slice of the capital structure of companies with above average growth potential, as determined by the fund portfolio management team. GAM has a $1.1 billion AUM and has navigated both up and down economic cycles in the past 30+ years. The fund currently has only 66 holdings with an overweight stance in the Information Technology and Financials sectors. The fund has strong 5- and 10-year total returns, which sit at 15.5% and 14% respectively, but has failed to outperform the S&P 500, even with the leverage it has via preferred shares. GAM has outperformed the S&P 500 on a 50-year lookback period but many aspects of financial markets have changed in the past 10-20 years. With an above average expense ratio and layered leverage we expect more from this fund. We are neutral here on GAM, and would wait for a widening of the discount to NAV in order to enter. For existing shareholders we rate it a "Hold".
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Pare Back These Investments in 2022

With the new year upon us, many investors have questions about their investment portfolios in 2022. And some of the biggest names in the industry have made some educated guesses about what you can expect. While there are certainly no … Continue reading → The post Pare Back These Investments in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Leveraged finance deals hit record in 2021 as low rates boost M&A - Dealogic

With low interest rates, U.S. and European corporations didn't shy away from leverage in 2021. That helped fuel M&A activity in the past year. The leveraged finance market in those two regions jumped to a record $1.62T YTD, shattering the prepandemic 2019 figure of $891B, according to a Dealogic report dated Dec. 22.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Agrify Corporation: A Risky Play On Indoor Agriculture

Agrify Corporation has exhibited strong top-line growth in recent years and that continues through 2021 so far. In recent years, the indoor agriculture market has become more mainstream. And when that happens with any space, it ultimately results in opportunities for the companies and investors who get in early. Some of the greatest returns can be achieved by buying into some of the smallest entities in any space. And that may apply here. One rapidly-growing prospect for investors to consider is a company called Agrify Corporation (AGFY). Growth, particularly this year, has been impressive. Having said that, the company's bottom line is showing no real signs of improvement. In fact, in some ways, the picture is worsening. And while the company has no debt and a surplus of cash on hand, meaning that near-term risk is practically non-existent, the long-term outlook for the enterprise is questionable. This is especially true if the firm cannot grow enough to reach the point of generating consistent positive cash flows with the cash that it has on hand today.
AGRICULTURE
InvestorPlace

Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is a Fintech Buy on the Dip

After its stock market debut, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) needed to overcome tremendous selling pressure. SOFI stock finally bottomed in August, dropping below $14. Buyers accumulated the stock but then dumped it by mid-November at over $20. Why is this fintech trading at a wide range? The short interest on the stock is below 7%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Rocket Companies Focuses On Revenue Diversification

Rocket Companies went public in August 2020, raising $1.8 billion in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO. Rocket Companies (RKT) went public in August 2020, raising $1.8 billion in a U.S. IPO that priced its shares at $18.00. The firm provides a range of mortgage loan origination and consumer loan...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

DanAds Doubles Valuation in 8 Months

DanAds, the market-leading provider of self-serve ad tech, is taking fast steps in the global advertising market, which is expected to reach over USD$760bn (£585bn) by 2025. The latest investment round, which ended in December, was oversubscribed by several hundred percent. The company is now valued at SEK 778.5m (£64.39m), post-money, which is more than double the value compared to eight months ago. With the new capital secured, DanAds aims for an IPO in the next 12-18 months.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy