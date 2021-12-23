SoFi Technologies: This Clearly Is A Bubble Valuation

Agrify Corporation has exhibited strong top-line growth in recent years and that continues through 2021 so far. In recent years, the indoor agriculture market has become more mainstream. And when that happens with any space, it ultimately results in opportunities for the companies and investors who get in early. Some of the greatest returns can be achieved by buying into some of the smallest entities in any space. And that may apply here. One rapidly-growing prospect for investors to consider is a company called Agrify Corporation (AGFY). Growth, particularly this year, has been impressive. Having said that, the company's bottom line is showing no real signs of improvement. In fact, in some ways, the picture is worsening. And while the company has no debt and a surplus of cash on hand, meaning that near-term risk is practically non-existent, the long-term outlook for the enterprise is questionable. This is especially true if the firm cannot grow enough to reach the point of generating consistent positive cash flows with the cash that it has on hand today.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO