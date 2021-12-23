ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Couple Arrested on Drug Charges

By Randy Kirby
 4 days ago
On the morning of December 21, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Depp Avenue and East Walnut Street for a moving violation...

Sedalia Police Reports For December 27, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to the Fav Trip, 216 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a suspicious subject. Upon arrival, the suspect appeared to be intoxicated. The suspect reportedly stole a bottle of water and a lighter from the store. Officers spoke with an employee of the Fav Trip, who agreed to press charges on the suspect for stealing from the gas station. Carl Lewis Hayes, 30, Homeless, was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for a fit for confinement check. Hayes was then transported to the Pettis County Jail for a 12-hour hold and a book and release for misdemeanor Stealing charges.
Cole Camp Woman Arrested For Drug Trafficking

On Friday at approximately 1:30 a.m., Pettis County Deputies conducted a drug interdiction traffic stop in the area of US 50 Highway and Missouri Highway T. The stop was made in conjunction with a Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force investigation. Deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant, 44-year-old Crystol R. Streett,...
MSHP Reports Eight Traffic Fatalities Over Christmas Holiday Weekend

DWI — 67 [Note: Last year during the 78-hour Christmas counting period, there were 746 traffic crashes statewide. In those crashes, 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured. During the 2020 Christmas holiday, troopers investigated 307 traffic crashes which included all 10 fatalities and 86 injuries. Troopers arrested 62 people for driving while impaired in 2020.]
Speedy Driver Wanted on Cooper County Warrant

Sedalia Police observed a vehicle speeding in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Ohio Avenue Monday evening (56 mph in a 35 mph zone). A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified. A computer check of the driver showed an active Failure to Appear warrant out...
Traffic Stop Results In Arrest of Fugitive From Justice

Early Tuesday morning, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Thompson Boulevard and West Broadway Boulevard for failure to dim its headlights, failing to maintain its lane, and improper lane usage by crossing the double yellow line westbound on West Broadway turning into the McDonald's restaurant, 3101 West Broadway Boulevard.
SMS School Zone Speeder Wanted On Felony Warrant

On Friday afternoon, Sedalia Police stopped a van in the area of East 19th Street and South Ingram Avenue for speeding in a school zone. A warrant check of an occupant revealed he had an active felony Failure to Appear warrant out of Callaway County on original charges of Non-Support.
High-speed Chase Results in Arrest of Sedalia Woman

Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 4000 block of South Limit Avenue for failing to use a turn signal early Sunday morning. Officers made contact with the driver, ran her information through Dispatch and learned she had a suspended driver's license. Upon informing the driver that she had a suspended license and was under arrest, the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Skyline School Zone Speeder Arrested

On Friday morning, Sedalia Police observed a silver Chrysler 300 eastbound on West 32nd Street in front of Skyline School. It sped up, indicating on radar it was traveling at 31 miles per hour in a 15 mile per hour zone. Officers initiated a traffic stop on it and made...
Knob Noster Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Pettis County

A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2021 Indian Scout MC, driven by 26-year-old Noah D. Cannaday of Knob Noster, was on Missouri 127, 89 feet north of Crawford Road just before 4:30 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the motorcycle.
Sedalia Man’s Body, Vehicle Found in Morgan County

The body of a Sedalia man who was reported missing since Thanksgiving, was found Friday in Morgan County. The announcement was made Tuesday by Morgan County Sheriff Norman Dills in a press release. According to Sheriff's Dills, his department received a report of a possible deceased body on private property...
Driver Sentenced In Crash That Killed Illinois Firefighter

A driver was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for crashing into and killing an Illinois firefighter while fleeing from police in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Nicholas Washington was sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and felony resisting arrest. Officials said that a St. Louis County officer tried to stop Washington on April 4, 2019, but “disengaged” and turned off his lights after the Chevrolet Camaro sped away.
Two Injured On I-70 in Cooper County Crash

A Sedalia man and a Jeff City man were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Volvo C70 was on I-70at the 105.6 mile marker just before 1 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road. The driver, 23-year-old Darrin M. Welschmeyer of Jefferson City, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and struck the rear of a westbound 2020 Mack Anthem, driven by 57-year-old Kenneth E. New of Sedalia.
Pettis County Law Day For December 22, 2021

Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from December 6-December 21, 2021, from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Pettis County, Phillip T. Sawyer. Christina Horn: age 28, Sedalia, Mo was sentenced to 2 years in the Missouri Department of...
Warsaw Woman Injured in Benton County Crash

A Warsaw woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Suzuki Equator, driven by 32-year-old Walter A. Dautenhahn of Marshall, was on Route BB at Tank Car Road around 1:45 p.m., when he crossed the center of the roadway and struck an eastbound 2007 Subaru Forester, driven by 78-year-old Patricia A. Nel of Warsaw.
Three Injured in Benton County Rollover

Three Warsaw residents, including an infant, were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2011 Kia Sorento, driven by 32-year-old Bobby J. Foster of Warsaw, was on Route MM, north of McLaughlin, around 1130 a.m., when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the road, struck a fence and overturned. The vehicle came to rest with its wheels in the ditch.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 20, 2021

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of December 17th, Deputies took a report of property damage in the 3500 block of South Grand Avenue. The suspect was identified and the request for charges of Property Damage will be submitted to the Pettis County Prosecutor.
Sedalia Woman Injured In Warrensburg Wreck

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Warrensburg. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Kelly A. Kerstetter of Sedalia, was the driver of a southbound 1998 Ford F-150 on Highway 13, 348 feet south of Cooper Boulevard around 12:30 p.m., when she experienced a medical episode and the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
