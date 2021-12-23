Sedalia Couple Arrested on Drug Charges
On the morning of December 21, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Depp Avenue and East Walnut Street for a moving violation...awesome923.com
On the morning of December 21, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Depp Avenue and East Walnut Street for a moving violation...awesome923.com
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0