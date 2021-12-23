Sedalia Couple Arrested on Drug Charges

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to the Fav Trip, 216 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a suspicious subject. Upon arrival, the suspect appeared to be intoxicated. The suspect reportedly stole a bottle of water and a lighter from the store. Officers spoke with an employee of the Fav Trip, who agreed to press charges on the suspect for stealing from the gas station. Carl Lewis Hayes, 30, Homeless, was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for a fit for confinement check. Hayes was then transported to the Pettis County Jail for a 12-hour hold and a book and release for misdemeanor Stealing charges.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO