With Chicago youth out of school for winter break, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin will host a two day “Whole Lotta Money: Youth Financial Empowerment Summit” to provide an engaging, educational event for young people to take part in and help close gaps in financial literacy facing our Black and Brown communities. The City Treasurer’s office is partnering with BMO Harris to host financial literacy workshops and a financial resource fair to help young people learn about money management, financial education and other important tools to help them prepare for the financial responsibilities of adulthood. There will also be basketball clinics hosted by Humphrey Hoops, Best Basketball and Darren Group Basketball Camp.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO