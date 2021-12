StrikeX, an exciting and innovative fintech start-up company from the United Kingdom is rapidly becoming one of the most captivating projects in the Cryptocurrency space. Founded in March earlier this year and born out of a multitude of frustrations that retail investors are faced with. Trading platforms are notoriously restrictive and outdated, crypto exchanges are intimidating and needlessly complicated, as a result barriers are created, and millions are excluded from accessing these markets. StrikeX already have big plans underway to bridge the gap between the world of traditional finance and blockchain technology through the creation of their own next generation trading tools.

