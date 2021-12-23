ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Latvian National Symphony Orchestra, Pēteris Vasks: 'Vēstījums'

By Tom Huizenga
 4 days ago

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Latvia's best known contemporary composer, Pēteris Vasks, likes to set up battles between light and dark...

culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the history of Jazz music, Count Basie is the only bandleader who has the distinction of having his orchestra still performing sold out concerts all over the world, with members personally chosen by him, for over 30 years after his passing.
DALLAS, TX
classical-music.com

Chopin: Works for Piano and Orchestra

Variations on Mozart’s ‘Là ci darem la mano’, Op. 2; Fantasia on Polish Airs, Op. 13; Krakowiak, Op. 14; Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise, Op. 22. Piotr Alexewicz (piano); Sinfonia Varsovia/Howard Shelley. NIFC NIFCCD201 64:30 mins. One of the leading young Polish pianists of his generation,...
MUSIC
wfmt.com

Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 – Swedish Chamber Orchestra, Thomas Dausgaard

Having begun their collaboration in 1997, the Swedish Chamber Orchestra and its conductor laureate Thomas Dausgaard have developed an unusually tight partnership. Nowhere is this demonstrated more clearly than in their cycles of the symphonies of Schumann, Schubert, and Brahms – performances which have been characterized by reviewers as variously “fresh,” “vivid,” and “transparent.” Of Mendelssohn, the team has previously recorded the incidental music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Now, they return to Mendelssohn with an album of his First and Third Symphonies.
MUSIC
Pēteris Vasks
wmht.org

Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra celebrates its new season with the opening of a restored city landmark, Bradley Symphony Center. Under the baton of Ken-David Masur, with special guest pianist Aaron Diehl, the orchestra will perform works by Ellington, Gershwin and Stravinsky, along with a new piece by Eric Nathan commemorating the grand opening of the Center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WLUC

Marquette Symphony Orchestra prepares for Sounds of the Holidays concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is ready to perform on Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium. Janis Peterson and Steve Grugin are both guest conductors for the concert. They say the event will feature a variety of holiday tunes, as well as a new solo piece from a U.P. native.
MARQUETTE, MI
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Hollywood Holidays

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present Hollywood Holidays, featuring music from Christmas movies past. Richard Kaufman conducts the symphony in a weekend of holiday favorites from films like White Christmas, Meet Me in St. Louis, and The Polar Express.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Big Brassy Christmas & Organ Extravaganza

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will deck the halls with their brass and percussion sections and the Lay Family Concert Organ. This Dallas Symphony tradition returns to make the audience's holidays merry and bright with an extra helping of Christmas cheer.
DALLAS, TX
rcreader.com

Youth Symphony Orchestra Musicians Compete in Annual Concerto Competition

Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles (QCSYE) held its annual Concerto Competition. Fourteen confident Youth Symphony Orchestra (YSO) members auditioned to win one of two prizes. The YSO Prize winner is awarded the opportunity to play their concerto at the YSO Finale Concert in May, accompanied by the YSO. The Grand Prize winner performs their concerto with the QCSO at the QCSO/QCSYE Side-by-Side Concert in April. Winners are selected by a committee consisting of professional community musicians from Northwest Illinois and Eastern Iowa.
MUSIC
Red and Black

Athens Symphony Orchestra performs annual Christmas concert

The Athens Symphony Orchestra brought some holiday cheer to Athens at their annual Christmas concert at The Classic Center on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. The event that had to be virtual last year was able to be held in person once again, which conductor Susan Dinwiddie said the orchestra was “head over heels” about.
ATHENS, GA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Bravo Maestro Ryan Haskins and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra

Bravo Maestro Ryan Haskins and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra for a delightful Sunday afternoon at “Christmas at the Orpheum!” The performance was stellar, the stage decorations were beautiful and I especially enjoyed the “Traditions of the Season” segments on the video screens! Thank you to everyone who contributed to making the afternoon a success! I think we all left feeling the holiday spirit in our hearts!! --Susan Sherman, North Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
visitsarasota.com

Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

Accompanied by her orchestra and choir, Sarah Brightman decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of Christmas classics, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits. A Christmas Symphony is sure to be an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.
MUSIC
dmagazine.com

Living the Dream: My Experience Conducting the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

A few months back, I was asked to be a guest conductor for a special Dallas Symphony Orchestra performance. My musical experience is limited—piano lessons as a child and a couple of years playing the French horn in high school band. But I was assured by Kim Noltemy and her team at the DSO that I wouldn’t have to read music or actually, you know, conduct.
DALLAS, TX
Newark Advocate

Newark student leads revitalization of school symphony orchestra

Choir-Orchestra Holiday 2021 from The Wildcat Network on Vimeo. NEWARK — The red curtain opened to a combined group of strings, horns and percussion instruments that hadn't existed at Newark High School in at least 25 years. The Symphony Orchestra — a combination of strings, wind, brass and percussion instruments — began practicing after...
NEWARK, OH
tompkinsweekly.com

Lansing senior selected to national honors orchestra

Next month, Lansing senior Larissa Hsu will be performing with the All-National Honors Symphony Orchestra as first chair flute, one of the highest honors a high school musician can receive. Nick Olesko, director of bands at Lansing High School (LHS), expressed his excitement for Hsu’s selection. “Lisa is the...
LANSING, NY
theadvocate.com

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra performs live again for holiday concert

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's Christmas concert, a beloved holiday tradition in Acadiana, dazzled symphony fans at one of the most anticipated concerts this year. The ASO performed live with an audience at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Dec. 16, for the first time since March 2020. ASO’s Christmas concert, Track 4: A Sleigh Ride Together, featured special guests Zachary Richard and the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra. A special reception was held before the show for guests to meet and greet each other and to celebrate the ASO’s return to live concerts. Organizers were thrilled to welcome music lovers back after so many cancelled plans and virtual events. We especially loved seeing parents and grandparents bringing their children to enjoy the show. The Christmas concert and reception was one more way for the younger set to get into the Christmas spirit. Congratulations ASO and welcome back!
MUSIC
phillyfunguide.com

City Rhythm Orchestra

City Rhythm Orchestra returns to the Colonial Theatre for their annual Christmas show "Holiday Style"!. The City Rhythm Orchestra has been dazzling audiences for over 35 years and has earned the reputation as one of today’s finest big bands. Led by Pete Spina and Nick Vallerio, the group has consistently created music with a distinct style and sound. They’ve been praised by audiences and critics in both their hometown of Philadelphia and around the world. Their non-stop energy was dubbed “great music and great fun” by the New York Times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Slipped Disc

America loses an orchestra

The Iris Orchestra, founded in 2000 by Michael Stern (pictured) at the Germantown Performing Arts Center in Memphis, will give its final concert in April. The orchestra said it ‘confronted significant financial and operational challenges.’. Among its roster of soloists were Yo Yo Ma, Yefim Bronfman, Garrick Ohlsson, Emanuel...
MUSIC

