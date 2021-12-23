Nuggets Bench Starters in Loss To Thunder — Time To Worry?

Ivica Zubac totaled 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-5 FT), eleven rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in the Clippers’ 103-100 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday. Zubac double-doubled in the Clippers’ loss to the Nuggets, as he scored 17.0 points and collected 11.0 rebounds in the process. He is a talented player; however, he has failed to put together complete games like these consistently. Zubac's performances are rarely sustained from game to game, and because of that, he is a risk to roster. His moderately high-floor and low price-point in light of his talent and low ownership makes him an intriguing contrarian fantasy asset for GPPS; however, he is possibly best suited for small slates or single-game contests.
