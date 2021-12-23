Nuggets Bench Starters in Loss To Thunder — Time To Worry?

Luke Kennard totaled eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3PT) and one rebound in the Clippers’ 103-100 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday. Kennard remained ice cold in the Clippers’ loss to the Nuggets, as he put together his second straight scoring performance with less than 10.0 points. He has fallen flat after putting together an impressive run of nine games scoring well pass the double-digit mark. Unfortunately, he has periods of sensational production that are often followed by streaks of mediocrity. Kennard's streak of poor performances may have more considerable implications for his overall fantasy value moving forward. As of now, there should be no hurry to cram him into your lineups until he shows some improvement.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO