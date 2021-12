We’ve gotten used to calling ourselves fully vaccinated if we’ve had the one, or two doses of the vaccine, depending on which vaccine we received. That is probably going to change in the weeks to come. Tuesday, on the first anniversary of the first COVID vaccine shot given in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said “I believe at some point we’ll be making a determination that fully boosted constitutes fully vaccinated.” The Governor says she wants to be rational about changing the definition, especially since about 30% of New Yorkers have not yet received a first dose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO