'"Die Hard" Is a Christmas Movie': Here's What Lawyers and Judges Plan to Watch Over the Holidays

The action-packed classic, along with holiday-set peers like Gremlins and Trading Places, is perennially at the center of the age-old debate: What makes a Christmas movie a Christmas movie? Is it holiday themes like gift-giving and family gatherings? Is it the cold weather and snow? Or is it enough for a film to simply take place during the holidays? Each year sparks new debates, and since 'tis the season, we're adding a new entry to the list of unconventional contenders for the title of best Christmas movie that's not really about Christmas: 2014's Tangerine.
Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Ever since 1988, action flick aficionados have been arguing about the true holiday spirit of John McClane's first big adventure. Despite releasing in the summer of '88, Die Hard features a surprising amount of Christmas cheer, tunes, and a bit of blood-soaked "ho, ho, hos."
If you happen to be a big fan of action movies, there’s no doubt that you have seen Die Hard more than once. With nonstop action, plenty of explosions, and a great storyline behind it, it started a franchise that is still popular down to this day. Of course,...
Super fun list from Tor.com. What non-holiday movies do you binge during break? I always watch Kingergarten Cop in that weird, lazy limbo between Christmas and New Years. There are plenty of holiday films that we adore, favorites that we screen every year to great applause (or groans) from family and friends. But don’t we all have a few films or TV shows that we associate with the holidays, despite them having nothing to do with the season?
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross attempted to settle the annual Die Hard debate on Saturday when she declared that the 1988 action flick is in fact a Christmas movie. Guests Errin Haines, Michael Harriot and Gyasi Ross joined The Cross Connection on Christmas morning to share their respective favorite holiday films. Haines, an editor for The 19th, jumped right in.
Welcome to the Christmas party, pal. NYPD Detective John McClane was tossed, blasted, shot, and punched into more than he bargained for with 1988’s Die Hard, an action film famously set on Christmas Eve. Especially bloody for a holiday flick, there have been years’ worth of debate if this even counts as a Christmas movie.
It feels like the debate has roared on forever - is Die Hard a Christmas movie?. Having somehow managed to get through 30-plus years of my life without watching arguably one of the most well-known action movies of all time, I’ve always felt a bit left out when people discussed it.
Christmas break is the time of year to kick back, forget about classes, drink hot chocolate and, yes, watch all the holiday movies we possibly can in the span of a few weeks. Nothing beats the feeling of turning on Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas special and seeing your favorite movie airing on TV or watching the 24-hour Christmas Story marathon on TBS.
If you're looking for a little Christmas spirit, Jennifer Hudson has more than enough to share!. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the Respect actress at the recent Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles, where she shared some tidbits on how her family celebrates the holidays at home. It's safe to say that Hudson wastes no time getting into the holiday spirit!
Here’s the deal. Dec. 23, Falls City Brewing Co. is showing “Die Hard” for its Thursday Theatre series. Yes, “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, and going to Falls City Brewing will prove that to you. Here’s the deets:. Thursday, Dec. 23 from 7...
The holidays are here and many are back at home with their families!. While stuck at home and enjoying the time off, Netflix has all of the holiday content you may need to amp up your family time. There are several movies and even TV shows that are centered on...
Every year, my Dad and I attempt to watch as many Christmas movies as we can. At a time when a lot of people are catching up on critically acclaimed movies they missed throughout the year, my Dad and I are spending our December nights watching multiple versions of "A Christmas Carol."
Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon
Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking.
Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
Katie Holmes has a staple when it comes to holiday shopping. The actress tells PEOPLE exclusively that when buying for the people in her life every year, she typically returns to an easy go-to gift: books. "I have always loved old hardcover books — from the way they smell, the...
Dr.Fauci talks to Beyonce Alowishus about the safety of seeing family during the holiday season. Watch the full interview below! RELATED: Dr. Fauci Speaks On Delta Variant, New Mask Mandate, & COVID-19 Vaccine Options RELATED: Dr. Fauci Predicts What Our “Normal” Will Look Like In The Future [WATCH] RELATED: Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66% Effective […]
Even if you're already a Christmas gift wrapping pro, which I very much am not, there are a few good wrapping hacks in here you may not have seen!. You could give me a perfectly square box, and I still couldn't wrap it, so personally, I LOVE these! These were posted to TikTok by Lindsay Roggenbuck (LindsayGroggenbuck)
Perhaps you received exactly what you wanted as holiday gifts this year. But then again, maybe not. If you're not thrilled with a present you got, now's the time to figure out how to return or exchange it. While you can’t put a price tag on the thoughtfulness of the...
A WOMAN has raged at her ‘toxic’ mother-in-law after she sent a Christmas card with an itemised list of everything she’d spent on them. The woman claimed her husband’s mum would often pull stunts like this, as she shared the tone-deaf card on TikTok. She captioned...
With Christmas just under two weeks away, many people will be mailing gifts to their friends and loved ones. In order to ensure that the gifts arrive on time for Christmas Day, the United States Postal Service, Federal Express and UPS have laid out which dates items should be sent so that they arrive on time for Dec. 25.
Comments / 0