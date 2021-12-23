'"Die Hard" Is a Christmas Movie': Here's What Lawyers and Judges Plan to Watch Over the Holidays

The action-packed classic, along with holiday-set peers like Gremlins and Trading Places, is perennially at the center of the age-old debate: What makes a Christmas movie a Christmas movie? Is it holiday themes like gift-giving and family gatherings? Is it the cold weather and snow? Or is it enough for a film to simply take place during the holidays? Each year sparks new debates, and since 'tis the season, we're adding a new entry to the list of unconventional contenders for the title of best Christmas movie that's not really about Christmas: 2014's Tangerine.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO