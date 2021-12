It was less than a week ago that Yung Bleu took to the Rolling Loud California stage, even sharing a moment with Chris Brown to perform their single, "Baddest." Since breaking into the mainstream fold with the help of a Drake feature, Bleu has made it clear that he is taking over the R&B scene with his twist on the genre. His releases have proven to be lucrative as he lines his walls with plaques and deserved award trophies, and on Friday (December 17), the singer returned with a new EP, No, I'm Not Ok.

