MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get ready for another helping of December snow. The WCCO Weather Team says the storm system will first hit in the northern and western parts of the state early Tuesday morning. Later in the morning, more snowfall will move in from the south and make its way to the Twin Cities. One to 2 inches of snow is forecasted for the metro, and 3 to 5 inches up north. That snowfall should wrap up in the metro by the afternoon, and be out of the state by Tuesday night. Temperatures will...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO