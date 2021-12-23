ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Could automated vehicle inspections strengthen automotive supply chains?

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 has caused extreme disruption to automotive supply chains. A mixture of workforce...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

CarbonChain helps automate carbon accounting across supply chains

“CarbonChain is trying to track the carbon footprint of everything. And as far as customers are concerned, we’re specializing in Scope 3 emissions and industries where the most emissions are. And we automate that carbon accounting for companies,” company CEO and co-founder Adam Hearne told me. The company’s...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Otonomo targets ‘aggressive’ automotive growth in 2022

The automotive connected ecosystem is expanding. As more connected vehicles roll out and more markets build out connected infrastructure, there lies huge potential to gain accurate insight on even seemingly minor automotive data points. Otonomo, a leading player in the vehicle connectivity space, sees value in tracking parameters as minute as the speed of a windscreen wiper. "95% of the new cars sold by next year will be connected in the US,” Matan Tessler, Otonomo’s Vice President of Product, told Automotive World. “A connected vehicle that is operating for one hour can generate up to 25GB of data. We are basically looking at mass production IoT devices.”
CARS
theiet.org

Electric car supply chain carbon emissions lower than ICE vehicles, study finds

The total indirect emissions from electric vehicles pale in comparison to the indirect emissions from fossil fuel-powered vehicles, a Yale University study has found. Indirect emissions include those produced by the supply chains of the vehicle components and the fuels used to create the electricity that charges the vehicles. “The...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive#Supply Chains#Vehicles
dcvelocity.com

Within the Four Walls Sustainability: Automation is Reshaping the Supply Chain

Over the last decade, corporate sustainability has come into focus for many companies. This shift has become more apparent as supply chain awareness, consumer expectations and demand increases. To achieve supply chain sustainability, companies can start by making small, iterative steps in their distribution facilities to enhance operations by reducing waste, refining processes, and decreasing their environmental impact.
ceoworld.biz

How Business Leaders Can Strengthen Operations During the Supply Chain Crisis

Supply chain bottlenecks will likely persist for the foreseeable future. By using these three tips, you can better navigate the current crisis and guide your company toward calmer waters. The global supply chain crisis will continue into 2022, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Although this crisis seems to...
SMALL BUSINESS
THE DAILY RECKONING

The Great Supply Chain Collapse

What’s at the root of the supply chain breakdown? That’s a critical question but the answer is almost irrelevant. The supply chain is a complex dynamic system of immense scale. It is of a complexity comparable to the climate as a system. This means that exact cause and...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Growing Importance of Sustainability in Supply Chains

Climate experts across the globe have issued red alerts for businesses of all sizes to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprints. At the same time, consumers are increasingly demanding that companies demonstrate a commitment to the environment. While implementing a strategy for sustainability looks different across industries, nearly...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
freightwaves.com

DSC tech: Customers use data-sharing platform to strengthen supply chain

This tech recap is from the FreightWaves Domestic Supply Chain Summit. TECH IN ACTION TOPIC: How two pharma brands leverage advanced visibility for critical data sharing. DETAILS: Project44’s Mike Edwards and Hannah Moore demonstrate how two of its pharmaceutical customers, a manufacturer and a supplier, used its real-time visibility platform to improve both their strategic partnership and supply chain operations.
TECHNOLOGY
cascadebusnews.com

Supply Chain Security – 5 Tips for Protecting Your Supply Chain

The supply chain is one of the most critical parts of your business. It allows you to produce and distribute products while providing excellent service and upholding your reputation. Knowing how crucial your supply chain is, it makes sense that you should protect it at all costs. If you don’t...
ECONOMY
outsidemagazine

Supply Chains for the Outdoor Industry Are in Shambles

Looking to buy the kids their first pair of performance skis this Christmas? Think the boyfriend might like a new ski helmet? Considering getting into snowshoeing this winter?. More than a year after a bicycle shortage laid bare the complexities of international manufacturing, the global supply chain for the outdoor gear industry remains in shambles. And as winter sports and activities commence, industry insiders say, it’s not getting any better.
SANTA FE, NM
aithority.com

NTT DATA To Acquire Chainalytics, Strengthening Its Supply Chain Consulting And Analytics Capabilities

NTT DATA Services, a global digital business and IT services leader, announced it has agreed to acquire Chainalytics, a supply chain consulting and analytics firm. Adding Chainalytics’ market-leading expertise to NTT DATA’s global consulting and digital transformation capabilities will strengthen and expand NTT DATA’s supply chain consulting capabilities to help serve enterprise clients more holistically.
BUSINESS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Supply chain, labor shortage could impact jail move-in date

GREENFIELD – Issues with the national supply chain and a shortage of labor could lead to a delay in opening Hancock County’s new jail. A temporary occupancy permit has been issued for the new jail, which is located at the county farm along U.S. 40 between County Roads 400E and 500E, but Sheriff Brad Burkhart said that contrary to what some people might think, that doesn’t mean his department will be able to move in right away. It means the owner of the building can go into the space to start doing their portion of the work.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
securitymagazine.com

Cybercriminals are closing in on supply chains

The rapidly evolving and advancing threat landscape makes each new day more threatening than the last. As each industry strengthens their defenses, cybercriminals are constantly on the hunt for unsuspecting businesses and any gaps in their security. Events over the past year have shown that adversaries have a new target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
Axios

A bad omen for electric vehicles

A key input to the batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones has more than tripled in price this year, as investment in the EV industry skyrockets. Why it matters: Lithium carbonate is one material needed to create lithium-ion batteries. Battery packs for EVs can cost several thousand dollars, and keeping their costs down is one part of making EVs more affordable.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy