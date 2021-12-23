Could automated vehicle inspections strengthen automotive supply chains?

GREENFIELD – Issues with the national supply chain and a shortage of labor could lead to a delay in opening Hancock County’s new jail. A temporary occupancy permit has been issued for the new jail, which is located at the county farm along U.S. 40 between County Roads 400E and 500E, but Sheriff Brad Burkhart said that contrary to what some people might think, that doesn’t mean his department will be able to move in right away. It means the owner of the building can go into the space to start doing their portion of the work.

