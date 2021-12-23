ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to defeat Saints

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Four things the Miami Dolphins (7-7) need to do to push their winning streak to seven games, and beat the Saints in New Orleans (7-7) during Monday night’s nationally televised game in Week 16:

Keep Saints RB Alvin Kamara from producing big plays

Despite missing four games because of injuries, Kamara has recorded 1,016 offensive yards and scored eight touchdowns in the 10 games he’s played. He averages 22 touches per game, so that means more than one-third of the Saints offense will go through their scatback, who has a knack for creating big plays by making defenders miss.

Miami’s linebackers need to be on high alert for Kamara, especially when he’s coming out the backfield. The Dolphins can’t afford to tackle poorly like they did last week against the New York Jets.

Protect Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa leads the NFL in completion percentage (69.9) heading into this week’s games, and since his return from injured reserve in Week 6 his 71.6 completion percentage leads the NFL. He’s drastically improved the team’s sacks-per-pass-play rate because of his knack for evading sacks and making quick decisions.

It also helps that the left side of Miami’s offensive line has begun to stabilize due to Liam Eichenberg’s improvement, and Austin Jackson gaining comfort playing left guard. Jordan Cameron and Marcus Davenport have combined for 12.5 sacks this season, and present a significant challenge to Miami’s tackles, particularly right tackle Jesse Davis, who has struggled against powerful defensive ends.

Score 21, or more points

The Dolphins offense erupted last week, scoring 31 points and recording 379 yards, which is the fourth-highest output of the season. And that happened despite committing two costly turnovers that gift-wrapped the Jets 10 points. Miami’s going to need that kind of scoring output to keep pace with the Saints, who have produced more than 300 yards 10 times this season.

The New Orleans defense ranks sixth in points allowed per game (20.4), and a major part of the Saints’ defensive success is credited to the third-down conversion rate (37.3) they are allowing. The Dolphins offense, which ranks ninth in the NFL on third-down conversions (41.9 percent) will have to be sharp on Monday.

Rush for at least 100 yards

Duke Johnson erupted against the Jets, gaining 107 rushing yards and scoring two touchdowns on his 22 carries. The Dolphins need to provide the former University of Miami standout an opportunity to prove he can carry the team’s rushing attack against the Saints, who limit opponents to 96 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per attempt.

The Dolphins are averaging 30 rushing attempts per game during Miami’s six-game winning streak so expect this matchup to feature plenty of carries for Miami’s backs. The Dolphins need to put an emphasis on getting to the second level of the Saints defense, and Phillip Lindsay’s outside-zone running style could benefit Miami’s offense.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Cameron
profootballnetwork.com

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Saints Monday Night Football game on tonight?

Who wraps up NFL action in Week 16 on Monday Night Football tonight? The Miami Dolphins take their six-game win streak to the Big Easy as they take on the New Orleans Saints. Both teams need every win over the next three weeks to keep pace in the NFL standings and maintain playoff relevancy. Can Miami keep rolling its way towards an AFC Wild Card berth, or will Saints QB Ian Book play spoiler in his first NFL start? Continue reading below for more information regarding the start time, channel, and live stream options for Monday Night Football in Week 16.
NFL
WWL-AMFM

A Saints game for the ages

Saints fans: You couldn’t write a better movie plot than tonight’s Saints-Miami matchup. Picture This: An untested rookie leads his team into battle against a surging foe that has claimed victory in its last six battles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#University Of Miami#Jets#Saints#American Football
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: It’s best to be lucky and good, as Miami Dolphins are out to prove

Here’s the recipe for seven straight wins: A hot defense. Efficient quarterback play. A coach who refused to let the season sink after a 1-7 season. And more than 20 New Orleans Saints out with COVID-19. Is it better to be lucky or good? That’s the impenetrable question of the Miami Dolphins as everyone sees they’re this good over a six-game win streak and simultaneously this lucky to play a ...
NFL
KLFY News 10

Book sacked 8 times, Saints playoff hopes dealt a blow with loss to Miami

NEW ORLEANS, La (WGNO) – NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Any hopes the New Orleans Saints still had to make the seventh spot in the NFC playoffs got severely dashed after losing a lopsided contest to the red-hot Miami Dolphins (8-7) on Monday night inside the Caesars Superdome. A Saints win would have given New Orleans […]
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New Orleans Saints 3

Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist If winning seven straight games says something, winning Monday night was the easiest of them all. New Orleans was decimated by COVID. Ian Book could still be playing and not denting this defense. The Dolphins took care of business and kept the season moving. Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist It’s been a long, arduous journey, but the Dolphins have finally rebounded ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ healthy win at New Orleans Saints

Seven straight wins. Feeling great? And healthy? That’s what matters now. The Dolphins’ easy Monday night win over New Orleans, 20-3, kept their second-half streak going and underlined how a season can be ruined by a COVID test right now. Here are 10 thoughts on the game: 1. Stat of the game: 21 Saints players were out due to COVID restrictions. Especially against a good Dolphins defense, they ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy