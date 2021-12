Being able to paint a realistic portrait is one thing; making two portraits in one is an entirely different level of talent. Spanish artist Sergi Cadenas has made a name for himself by doing just that. At first glance, his works look like any other portrait of someone’s face, but if you walk to the other side of the room, you’ll see a whole new painting… on the same canvas.

