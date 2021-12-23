ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more

By Maren Estrada
 4 days ago
With Christmas Eve 2021 now just one day away, we’re really coming down to the wire. There are so many amazing Amazon deals that are about to end! The good news is that some of Black Friday 2021’s best bargains are back right now.

That means you have one last chance to save before the year’s deepest discounts are gone for good.

One huge surprise on Thursday is the shocking return of two Black Friday deals that are almost too good to believe. First, you can get an Echo Dot 3rd Gen bundled with a Sengled Bluetooth LED smart bulb for just $19.99.

Or, if you want better sound quality, you can upgrade to the Echo Dot 4th Gen for $29.99 and still get the Sengled Bluetooth LED smart bulb!

AirPods Pro with MagSafe are also back in stock today, which is HUGE news. They finally sold out earlier this week, which is no surprise since they were down to just $179 instead of $249. Now, however, they’re back in stock at the same discounted price.

That’s unreal!

If you’re looking for last-minute Christmas presents that you’ll actually get before Christmas, we’ve got you covered. Pick up a $100 Apple gift card with promo code APPLEDIGITAL and get a $10 Amazon credit! There are also so many other gift card deals right now at Amazon — see them all right here !

Last but not least, there are two Amazon device deals that you really need to see.

First, you can also get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info.

On top of that, certain people are eligible for only $0.99 Echo Dot smart speaker when you get it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (Prime members) or $9.99!

Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

Scroll through more of today's hottest deals down below.


New Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $179.00
You Save: $70.00 (28%)
Buy Now


Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit

Price: $19.99
You Save: $29.99 (60%)
Buy Now


Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi…

Price: $49.96
You Save: $3.00 (6%)
Buy Now


Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, White, HX3411/04

Price: $19.95
You Save: $5.00 (20%)
Buy Now


iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

Price: $177.00
You Save: $122.99 (41%)
Buy Now


Apple Gift Card Promotion: Buy a $100 Gift Card with Promo Code APPLEDIGITAL, Get a $10 Credit!

Price: Buy $100, Get $10 FREE
Coupon Code: APPLEDIGITAL
Buy Now


Get a $7.50 Amazon credit with a $50 Gift Card to GameStop, Lowe’s, Outback, Dominos, Old Navy, or Top Golf

Price: Buy $50, Get $7.50 Back
Coupon Code: CHEERS
Buy Now


Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device

Price: $0.99
You Save: $24.00 (96%)
Coupon Code: PLUG
Buy Now


Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal…

Price: $8.98
Buy Now


Google Nest Thermostat – Smart Thermostat for Home – Programmable Wifi Thermostat – Snow

Price: Was $130, Now $99
You Save: $35.00 (27%)
Buy Now


New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Price: $169.00
You Save: $10.00 (6%)
Buy Now


Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat – Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga…

Price: $34.19
You Save: $5.78 (14%)
Buy Now


Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Price: $159.99
Buy Now


Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue…

Price: $89.99 ($30.00/Count)
You Save: $45.00 (33%)
Buy Now


Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band – Regular

Price: $349.99
You Save: $49.01 (12%)
Buy Now


Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

Price: $229.00
You Save: $50.00 (18%)
Buy Now


myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control – Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth – S…

Price: $19.98
You Save: $10.00 (33%)
Buy Now


iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet…

Price: $649.00
You Save: $200.99 (24%)
Buy Now


Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV con…

Price: $34.99
You Save: $20.00 (36%)
Buy Now


Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby…

Price: $29.99
You Save: $20.00 (40%)
Buy Now


Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device

Price: $24.99
You Save: $15.00 (38%)
Buy Now


AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit

Price: $59.00
You Save: $40.00 (40%)
Buy Now


23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry…

Price: $139.00
You Save: $90.00 (39%)
Buy Now


FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE!

Price: Spend $50, Get $10
Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21
Buy Now


MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account

Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE
Buy Now


Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested

Price: $15.99
Buy Now

Go here to see this month's best deals online !

The post Thursday's deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more appeared first on BGR .

Related
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back after Christmas

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFGate

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

PS5 Restock Hits Walmart Today And It's Open to Everyone

It seems as though a PS5 restock happens at least once a week at Walmart, and your latest opportunity is happening today, December 13th. Walmart has confirmed that the next PS5 restock (Disc version only) will be available to buy right here starting at 9am PST / 12pm EST, and it's open to everyone. That is to say, most of Walmart's recent PS5 restocks have been available only to Walmart+ members, so this is a rare opportunity.
RETAIL
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
