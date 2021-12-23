Santa Claus gets a boyfriend in Norwegian Christmas commercial

A trip to the grocery store was better than expected for Olyssia Tarantella when she had an unexpected run-in with Santa Claus. Olyssia was already in the holiday spirit, having put on her dress to go to the store so running into Santa was a great surprise. Santa helper Kenny Seyler has been a daily sight in Renovo as he has been assisting the Renovo Unit of the Salvation Army every day, willing to spread the Christmas spirit to anyone that needs it. Olyssia is the daughter of Tommy and Amanda Tarantella of East Renovo. Also, two-year-old Luca Donofrio had a chance to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas as part of the Renovo American Legion Post 442 Christmas party. Children of all ages were welcome to stop by and visit with Santa as treats of all types were available for those who visited. Luca is the son of Mike Donofrio and Sarah McKenzie of Renovo.

RENOVO, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO