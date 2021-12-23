Santa Claus gets a boyfriend in Norwegian Christmas commercial

Tom Jolliffe evaluates the positives of a couple of festive turkeys…. For every festive slice of gold, there are a number of films which don’t quite hit the right notes. There’s been something about the Christmas movie in years gone by that has often felt like they’re pumped out to be ready for the season. It’s like cheap toys and Christmas jumpers. There’s an easy formula to follow, with ramping up the complication before the resolution that brings about a warm and fuzzy conclusion. Hallmark have been specialists in churning out maudlin but warming Christmas films. Hollywood on the other hand has often enjoyed repeating the Scrooge formula, where the protagonist(s) must learn the true meaning of Christmas. They might be warring with neighbours or taking family and loved ones for granted but come the end, they realise what’s important.
Comments / 0