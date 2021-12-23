ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus gets a boyfriend in Norwegian Christmas commercial

By Liam Woods
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NBC) - Norway’s 375-year-old postal service, Posten Norge, this week has released a festive commercial ahead of the holiday season with Santa Claus getting a boyfriend. The popular image of Mrs. Claus helping out at the North Pole has been dropped to show a more inclusive perspective this...

