S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is inviting players to "become the first meta humans" and write themselves into the history of the first-person shooter game. This sequel to the award-winning PC game franchise developed by GSC Game World is giving three lucky players the chance to appear in games as non-playable characters, which will appear within the story and as part of the online experience. These NPC characters may take the form of bartenders, comrades or enemies and this use of blockchain technology will give players the chance to own a piece of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO