At the first year-end since the March 4 launch of ViacomCBS’ Paramount+, the streaming platform has released some information about consumption of its original content. There are no hard numbers as no streamer besides Netflix has released viewership stats yet but there is a list of some of Paramount+’s top performers. The most watched original series on Paramount+ in 2021 was one of the service’s oldest titles, CBS All Access carryover Star Trek: Discovery. It was followed by the iCarly revival, which was P+’s was the second-most-watched original series. Going down the list, the most watched original drama series on the platform...

