And think about all the events in my life up unto the present time, the good as well as the bad, the bitter, and the sweet, my soul cries Abba, Father. Looking back upon those days I see now that the chief comfort of my soul was you Oh, Lord. In my time of doubt, it was Your assurance. In my time of darkness, it was Your light. In my time of confusion, it was Your instructions. Man’s opinion meant nothing to me because man could not help me. It was You and You alone Oh, God.

