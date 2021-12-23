ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jailed Belarusian Journalist Kuznechyk Faces Criminal Charges

neworleanssun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINSK -- A jailed freelance journalist who has worked for RFE/RL's Belarus Service, is facing unspecified criminal charges, his relatives told RFE/RL on December 23. Andrey Kuznechyk was not released from jail last week even though his second consecutive jail term he was handed on a controversial hooliganism charge...

www.neworleanssun.com

neworleanssun.com

Belarus Claims Diplomat Injured In London Embassy 'Attack'

Belarus claims a group of people has damaged the facade of its embassy in London and physically assaulted some of its diplomats, 'seriously' injuring one of them. London's Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to a reported disturbance outside the diplomatic mission on the evening of December 19, where "a member of staff reported he had been assaulted and was left with a facial injury."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wfxg.com

4 deputies, multiple inmates facing charges after contraband found at Augusta jail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Four deputies and several inmates are facing charges after contraband was found Tuesday at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received information on Dec. 11 that employees assigned to the detention center were providing jail inmates with contraband. Authorities immediately initiated a criminal and internal investigation into the allegations.
AUGUSTA, GA
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Marconews.com

On death row for 30 years, his execution was the epitome of cruel and unusual

The length of time Bigler "Bud" Stouffer languished on death row was not only cruel, it essentially amounted to state-sanctioned torture. Eliminate the punishment entirely. Whether or not Bigler “Bud” Stouffer was actually a murderer, his execution this month in Oklahoma underscores a central factor making capital punishment both cruel and unusual.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
kqradio.com

Former Webster County Jail employee facing charges after the brief escape of a prisoner.

A former employee of the Webster County Jail is facing charges after she allegedly helped play a role in the brief escape of a prisoner on the night of December 11. Following the escape of 43 year old Jordan Mefferd of Fort Dodge from the jail and his eventual return, the Webster County Sheriff’s and Attorney’s office began an investigation into his escape. It was discovered that a correctional officer within the jail played a role in Mefferd’s escape. The investigation revealed numerous alleged violations of policies and protocols of the Webster County Jail in addition to numerous alleged criminal violations. As a result of the investigation up to this point, former correctional officer,30 year old Michelle Valenti of Fort Dodge has been charged with permitting a prisoner to escape, introducing contraband, introducing electric contraband,furnishing a controlled substance and sexual misconduct with offenders. Valenti is being held on a $22,000 cash bond after making her appearance Tuesday morning in Webster County Magistrate Court. In a press release, Webster County Sheriff Luke Fleener said he holds all employees of the Webster County Sheriff’s Office to a higher standard, not only to himself as sheriff but also to each citizen of Webster County. Fleener said the investigation is continuing. Any other employees that have violated policies or protocols will be addressed accordingly along with criminal charges.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
cltampa.com

Florida bill would allow criminals to join military to avoid jail time

Certain criminal offenders could opt for a hitch in the military over jail time, under a proposal filed for the upcoming legislative session. The Senate version of the measure (SB 1356), filed Tuesday by Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, would allow people who are 25 years old or younger and face less than four years behind bars for misdemeanors to enlist in branches of the U.S. armed forces.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Woman Jailed On Cocaine Charge

An alleged cocaine dealer in Ottawa is now behind bars. Twenty-one-year-old Caitlyn Anderson was jailed Monday on a warrant for two counts of drug dealing. She's facing two felony drug charges for incidents back in September involving members of the Tri-DENT task force. Anderson needs $25,000 to bond out of the La Salle County Jail.
OTTAWA, IL

