Jailed Belarusian Journalist Kuznechyk Faces Criminal Charges

A former employee of the Webster County Jail is facing charges after she allegedly helped play a role in the brief escape of a prisoner on the night of December 11. Following the escape of 43 year old Jordan Mefferd of Fort Dodge from the jail and his eventual return, the Webster County Sheriff’s and Attorney’s office began an investigation into his escape. It was discovered that a correctional officer within the jail played a role in Mefferd’s escape. The investigation revealed numerous alleged violations of policies and protocols of the Webster County Jail in addition to numerous alleged criminal violations. As a result of the investigation up to this point, former correctional officer,30 year old Michelle Valenti of Fort Dodge has been charged with permitting a prisoner to escape, introducing contraband, introducing electric contraband,furnishing a controlled substance and sexual misconduct with offenders. Valenti is being held on a $22,000 cash bond after making her appearance Tuesday morning in Webster County Magistrate Court. In a press release, Webster County Sheriff Luke Fleener said he holds all employees of the Webster County Sheriff’s Office to a higher standard, not only to himself as sheriff but also to each citizen of Webster County. Fleener said the investigation is continuing. Any other employees that have violated policies or protocols will be addressed accordingly along with criminal charges.

WEBSTER COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO