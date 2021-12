RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Aguanga at 4:44 a.m. Thursday. It was 5 miles south southwest of Aguanga in Riverside County and 17.4 miles east southeast of Temecula.

It was about 2.5 miles deep (4.8 kilometers), 20.9 miles northeast of Escondido and 21.1 miles east of Fallbrook.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

