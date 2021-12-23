ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Caribbean cruise skips two islands after 55 test positive for Covid-19

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Royal Caribbean cruise ship skipped docking at two island countries this week after 55 passengers and crew tested positive for Covid-19, the cruise line company has said. The Odyssey of the Seas departed for an 8-day trip on Dec. 18. While the ship had scheduled ports in Curacao...

