Just Listed | Say WOW in Wellington | 10525 Versailles Boulevard

Lovely Historic Bed & Breakfast just off the square in downtown Versailles. This quaint B&B is next to a lovely small city park w/gazebo. Perfect for a wedding or just sit, relax & people watch. This B&B that has been operating over 27 years. You can walk to specialty shops, restaurants, a local theater, courthouse, banks, post office & other businesses. This Victorian home has beautiful gingerbread detail, as you walk up the front porch & inside the front door you're greeted by a gorgeous original newel post & stairway leading to the upper level. Upstairs has 4 bedroom/bath suites & a veranda w/separate entrances to each & sitting area. Main level features a lovely library to sit & relax. Then a spacious dining room perfect for dining, luncheons or a high tea. Behind the dining room is a full kitchen, then a lower living quarters which includes master bedroom, 2nd kitchen, laundry & office area. Outside to the back is a courtyard with plenty of places to sit, relax & enjoy nature.
