ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Just Listed | Say WOW in Wellington | 10525 Versailles Boulevard

luxuryrealestate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind Your 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 in Real Estate... This extensively renovated luxury home sits on a prime lakefront lot...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Expanded Trinity in Gated Community in Queen Village

No, really — this nicely renovated expanded trinity is in an honest-to-God gated community. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. In much of postwar suburbia, a “gated community” is a neighborhood with only one, or maybe two, entrances...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Updated Courtyard Trinity in Queen Village

A little piece of Bainbridge Green made it into the trinity-lined lane on which this handsome specimen sits. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What makes this attractive Queen Village courtyard trinity house for sale a “courtyard” rather than...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
northernvirginiamag.com

For Sale in Leesburg: A Massive $1 Million Home with a Perfect Kitchen and Lawn

Space is always at a premium in Northern Virginia, but at least the farther out you get, the more you can snag for yourself–relatively. This Leesburg home might set you back a bit, but with expansive semi-open concepts and verdant lawns, you’ll be making the most of your dollar in the heated competition for land in NoVA.
LEESBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3451 Watershed Boulevard

This Halston features 2,558 sq ft of living space, including the 4th floor loft w/rooftop terrace. The main level features a gourmet kitchen layout with island, 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. The Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet, an en-suite bath w/separate shower and soaking tub. The secondary bedrooms offer generous space and closets, just next to the hall bath. Watershed is an amenity rich community close to BW Pkwy, Rt 32 and Rt 198, and easy access to commuter trains.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellington#Fitness#Billiards#Housing List
indianapolismonthly.com

Indy’s First Shipping-Container House Just Listed

IT TOOK AWHILE for shipping-container homes to come to Indianapolis (insert landlocked joke here), but the first one that arrived is extra-special—it’s designed by Travis Price Architects in Washington, D.C., a firm that specializes in reconfiguring the steel boxes into buildings. The company was featured on HGTV’s show Container Homes, and since 2014, such projects have made up about 20 percent of its business.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Robb Report

A Legendary London Antiques Store Is Now Selling Its Wares at Rowing Blazers

Since its 2017 founding, Rowing Blazers has partnered with idiosyncratic brands ranging from Warm & Wonderful to Murray’s Toggery Shop, making their wares newly accessible to fresh audiences. Its latest dalliance is with The Armoury of St. James’s, a London shop specializing in military antiques, regimental brooches, royal presentation items and other Anglophilic treasures. “The Armoury of St. James’s is the kind of place you’d see in a film or read about in a book but, even then, you wouldn’t believe it exists in real life—at least not quite so perfectly. But it does!” Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson tells Robb...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
luxuryrealestate.com

One of the Delray Beach's BEST KEPT SECRETS!

Tropic Bay is offers a high end lifestyle with outstanding amenities, private boast slips, and an ideal location. Luxury waterfront condos at the community feature one or two bedroom units with spectacular Intracoastal and ocean views!. This active 55+ community is located in South Delray Beach, situated on over 18...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
lakeexpo.com

829 Wings Circle, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Wonderful Second Tier Lake View Home at the 10MM in the heart of Sunrise Beach! Enjoy everything Lake of the Ozarks has to offer as you will have plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining. Featuring a great front patio, 2 private upper decks, low maintenance vinyl siding and an asphalt driveway with plenty of room to park! An abundance of natural light floods this home through the beautiful Lake side windows. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space and room for casual family dining. The upper level has 3 generous bedrooms, a full bath and 2 of the bedrooms face the lake and have private decks. This beautiful home would be a great Investment Property or for your very own space to make wonderful memories! BONUS: Shawnee Bend Access Boat Launch Ramp is right around the corner for you to enjoy everything Lake of the Ozarks has to offer!!!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Industrial Boulevard W

Over 1 Acre prime Commercial lot on Industrial Blvd. (Route 51) between Naylor's Hardware and Dairy Queen. Site plans for one or two structures in office. Excellent location for restaurant or any business requiring high traffic and visibility. Seller will split lot into two and sell each for $350,000. Seller will install state highway required entrances as needed.
MLS
luxuryrealestate.com

Seabolt Real Estate Closes Landmark $4.2 Million Residential Sale, Setting All-Time Record for Tybee Island, GA

SAVANNAH, GA USA - Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is pleased to announce the landmark sale of 21 Teresa Lane on Tybee Island, Ga. for $4.2 million, marking the highest-price residential real estate sale ever recorded on Tybee Island. Seabolt Real Estate President of New Construction and Project Development Taavo Roos served as the listing agent for this record-setting luxury real estate transaction.
SAVANNAH, GA
luxuryrealestate.com

LRE Week in Review

BIDDING OPENS JANUARY 21 One of the last available oceanfront lots on Oahu's famed North Shore, Marconi Station boasts 28+ acres, 838ft of beach frontage & a coveted location near Turtle Bay Resort. News from the Network. Dec 17, 2021 — Dec 15, 2021 — Gulf Coast International Properties.
KAHUKU, HI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4205 Washington Boulevard

Newly Renovated 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom house. Recent updates included: New roof, New systems, Electric, Plumbing, Ready to move in!One bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms in the main level. Dining Room & Kitchen combo complete With Stainless Steel Appliances, Upper level offers 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. An oversize 1100 SQFT., detached garage includes: 1/2 bathroom and utilities.Great location.
WASHINGTON, VA
lakeexpo.com

206 E Jasper Street, Versailles, Missouri 65084

Lovely Historic Bed & Breakfast just off the square in downtown Versailles. This quaint B&B is next to a lovely small city park w/gazebo. Perfect for a wedding or just sit, relax & people watch. This B&B that has been operating over 27 years. You can walk to specialty shops, restaurants, a local theater, courthouse, banks, post office & other businesses. This Victorian home has beautiful gingerbread detail, as you walk up the front porch & inside the front door you're greeted by a gorgeous original newel post & stairway leading to the upper level. Upstairs has 4 bedroom/bath suites & a veranda w/separate entrances to each & sitting area. Main level features a lovely library to sit & relax. Then a spacious dining room perfect for dining, luncheons or a high tea. Behind the dining room is a full kitchen, then a lower living quarters which includes master bedroom, 2nd kitchen, laundry & office area. Outside to the back is a courtyard with plenty of places to sit, relax & enjoy nature.
VERSAILLES, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy