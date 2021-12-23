Just Listed | Say WOW in Wellington | 10525 Versailles Boulevard

Wonderful Second Tier Lake View Home at the 10MM in the heart of Sunrise Beach! Enjoy everything Lake of the Ozarks has to offer as you will have plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining. Featuring a great front patio, 2 private upper decks, low maintenance vinyl siding and an asphalt driveway with plenty of room to park! An abundance of natural light floods this home through the beautiful Lake side windows. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space and room for casual family dining. The upper level has 3 generous bedrooms, a full bath and 2 of the bedrooms face the lake and have private decks. This beautiful home would be a great Investment Property or for your very own space to make wonderful memories! BONUS: Shawnee Bend Access Boat Launch Ramp is right around the corner for you to enjoy everything Lake of the Ozarks has to offer!!!

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO