Public Health

Pilot announces to passengers that he’s just tested positive for COVID

By The C Boarding Group
 4 days ago
In a now-viral video, a pilot can be heard discussing flight options for a plane full of passengers he’d just told that he’d tested positive for COVID. Then, the waiting begins as passengers are forced to stay in their seats for three hours. The video which was...

Mark
4d ago

"This Is Your Captain Speaking.....I Regret To Inform You That I Have Covid. (No Reaction )....Also The Crew Has Just Informed Me That We Are All Out Of Pretzels" ( Riot Breaks Out ) 🤔😜

Little Mouse
4d ago

Well as a pilot at least he is vaccinated. That way he won’t get sick and can’t spread the virus. Isn’t that what Fauci says? Get vaccinated? Be safe? Protect society?

Jack
4d ago

Many of us will likely be positive for Covid at some time. It's just that most of us will not feel anything more than some sniffles, if that. And the vast majority of us will not have any reason to be tested.

