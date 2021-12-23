ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Smartlink Partners Up with Research Center CEA to Build a Web3 Escrow Solution for Products and Services

coinspeaker.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartlink continues to push the boundaries of developing a decentralized ecosystem providing much-needed Web3 infrastructure. The team focuses on escrow smart contracts, a decentralized marketplace, launchpad solutions, and a comprehensive DeFi suite. Smartlink entered a strategic partnership with the CEA, the World’s Most Innovative Research Institution, per Reuters. The...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
coinspeaker.com

TARP Announces Plans to Abolish Cryptocurrency Scams

TARP, a company focused on abolishing cryptocurrency scams, announced the ground-breaking launch of its new token which saw day 1 gains of over 11,000%! This community-based meme-token establishes the ideal model for how cryptocurrency tokens should be launched and managed while also providing the financial backing to achieve TARP’s end goals.
MARKETS
caswellmessenger.com

DC Services provides exceptional service and products locally

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry is growing rapidly and statistics show that future trends for continued growth is certain. With this increase in demand there is an equally significant need for professional technicians that can provide quality customer service in a timely fashion. From heat pumps to ventilation and air conditioning, there is a wide range of skills and services required in the HVAC industry.
BURLINGTON, NC
The Independent

Voices: Science and technology is the key to a sustainable future – we must incentivise it

There were significant achievements at Cop26. Commitments on coal reduction from the biggest polluters. Major promises on greenhouse gas emissions. More climate funding for developing countries. Recognition from global finance, including Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, that investing in polluting sectors won’t be profitable in the long run.It was also important that we take heed from those who are going to be living the consequences of steps taken or not taken in the next couple of decades – Greta Thunberg has reset the ground rules.However, we must ensure we don’t miss out on opportunities to incentivise...
SCIENCE
Electronic Engineering Times

Hailo Partners with NXP on AI Solutions for Automotive

NXP's automotive processors, combined with Hailo-8, offer powerful, scalable, safe, and efficient deep learning processing for automotive ECUs. Hailo is partnering with NXP Semiconductors to launch a number of joint AI solutions for automotive electronic control units (ECUs). The joint solutions will combine NXP’s automotive processors S32G and Layerscape along with the high-performance Hailo-8 AI processor. The Hailo-8 outperforms other available AI processors for edge computing with up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) at a typical power consumption of 2.5W. These scalable solutions will enable power-efficient AI acceleration at low size and energy usage, helping usher in a new era of automotive innovation.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cea#Escrow#Smart Contracts#Atomic Energy#Defi#World#Reuters#French#Alstom#Digital
coinspeaker.com

Cardano-Based Rocketpad Releases the First Glance of Its IDO Launchpad as the Seed Sale Is About to Reach Its Soft Cap

Cardano’s price analysis for the day shows a significant bullish outlook, as the price has rised to a level of $ 1.45 in the last 24 hours. Going up more than 10 percent. $Rocket continues to move high, as the team aims towards $1 mark. With Rocketpad team launching the first glance of its IDO LaunchPad at a great proximity, it makes things look extremely good for everyone joining in.
TECHNOLOGY
coinspeaker.com

LetsExchange Now Offers Over 100,000 Crypto Pairs for Private and Secure Swaps

Following its policy of continuous improvement, LetsExchange.io, one of the fastest-growing instant crypto swap platforms, has increased its number of supported cryptocurrencies. Now, you can swap more than 350 digital coins and tokens on this platform. As a result, LetsExchange enabled its users to choose from more than 100,000 crypto pairs for fast and secure swaps.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Research by Sales Revenue and Global Partners by 2031

The Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Report of MarketResearch.Biz is an unique collection of Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Constraints, and drivers of Key business. Starting with associate examination on the present state of the Drone-Powered Business Solutions market 2021, the analysis clarifies the dynamics touching every phase inside it. The report has been introduced a distinctive analysis technology specifically designed for this market. It also includes details on sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, including research findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The research document goes into great detail about product launch events, business drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
coinspeaker.com

VersalNFT: A Virtual Space Combining Crypto and Regulations

VersalNFT, a blockchain-based virtual space, allows users within the NFT market to work in a unified legal environment. The introduction of Blockchain technology has been a game-changer for the different processes across industries. The technology has seen that there is transparency, integrity, and security in how information is stored and managed. Recently, developers created non-fungible tokens that have proven to be new ways to preserve information and artwork. However, while technology has been a tremendous help, copying and counterfeiting arts have predictably become more sophisticated.
COMPUTERS
coinspeaker.com

BUSDX Launches the xPad & Forms Partnerships with Multiple Projects to Rival Pinksale & DXsale

Place/Date: United States, Detroit - December 22nd, 2021 at 11:17 pm UTC. The Fintech Startup has formed exciting partnerships with multiple projects in its quest to bring trust back to the binance smart chain & provide a safer alternative to Pinksale & Dxsale amid a growing number of rug pulls & honey pots on the BSC network. The latest and most exciting announcement is the release of their xPad, a newly developed launch pad which has already seen interest from crypto currency defi projects wanted to launch on their platform.
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

Metamining Uses an Innovative Cooling Solution to Make Bitcoin Mining Farms Viable in the Middle East

Metamining is a Bitcoin mining operation that spans over 30,000 machines securing the network and collecting BTC block rewards. The operation resides across the Middle East, benefiting from affordable electricity. However, these units do not require air conditioning but are kept cool through a “water curtain” system that is six times more power-efficient.
INDUSTRY
coinspeaker.com

Astra Protocol Raises $9 Million in Private Sale to Bring Decentralized Compliance to the DeFi Ecosystem

Astra Protocol is pleased to announce it has secured $9 million through its token raise. In addition, top-tier investment groups and individuals have backed the project, confirming the need for decentralized compliance in the decentralized finance industry. Things are progressing rapidly for Astra and its globally patented protocol. The initiative...
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

Whalemap IDO: On-chain Analytics Platform Makes Debut on Solstarter

Whalemap has announced that its heavily oversubscribed IDO on Solstarter was completed. on December 20. Whalemap raised $253,000 for 3.1 million $WMP tokens through Solstarter. Whalemap’s mission is to bring transparency to the crypto market using fundamental blockchain data that is reliable, fast, and above all, actionable. Whalemap is an...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Crypto Investment Startup Stacked Raises $35 Million Led by Alameda Research, Mirana Ventures to Build Out Regulated Products for Retail Crypto Investors

Stacked, a crypto-investing software that allows users to manage assets and invest in pre-built portfolios and strategies, announced that it has raised a $35 million Series A funding round led by Alameda Research, a core partner of FTX, and Mirana Ventures, venture partner of Bybit and BitDAO, to double its 40-person team and build out its suite of retail-friendly crypto portfolios and automated lending products.
RETAIL
coinspeaker.com

Here’s How Phaeton is Sweeping Australia With its Renewable Blockchain Technology Solutions

The world is moving towards a sustainable future, with several developed nations have already announced their carbon neutrality plan. However, the rising fears of global warming and climate change added to depleting the supply of natural reserves have called for an immediate action plan. Blockchain technology could become a perfect tool to accelerate the process. Decentralized technology is being increasingly used in several sectors, including but not limited to agriculture, real estate, healthcare, supply chain and many more. However, there have been very few blockchain projects with a core focus on sustainability and promoting renewable energy use.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

ClearScale Builds New Service Delivery Center As Demand for Cloud Services Grows

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale, a leading cloud systems integrator and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced today that it is opening a service delivery center in Poland. ClearScale already has several global service delivery centers and the new Poland delivery center adds to its international presence. The Poland service delivery center will provide consulting and managed services for customers on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform.
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

Polis Partners with MCN Ventures to Build Cross Chain DeFi Ecosystem on Polis Chain

Community-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Polis is announcing a partnership with decentralized VC MCN Ventures. The collaboration, which is the first of its kind for Polis, will focus on building a cross-chain DeFi ecosystem on Polis Chain, Polis’ native blockchain. As part of the collaboration, four new projects are...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

AVIWEST, LucidLink Partner To Offer Cloud Video Production Solution

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—AVIWEST and SaaS remote collaboration solution provider LucidLink are working together to provide a cloud video production and delivery solution, AVIWEST said today. Using LucidLink Filespaces and AVIWEST’s bonded cellular solution, broadcasters can capture camera feeds, deliver data to the cloud and gain global access to the...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

WirelessCar To Globally Launch Smart EV Routing Solution And Showcase Call Center Services At CES 2022

WirelessCar, a global leader in transformative digital vehicle services for connected cars, announced the company’s participation at CES 2022 in its capacity as an AWS partner. At the show, the company will globally launch and demo their new Smart EV Routing solution, a dynamic digital product that enables drivers of electric vehicles to optimize their long-distance journeys. The company will also showcase their Call Center Services solution integrated with Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Amazon Connect cloud contact center.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy