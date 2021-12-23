Smartlink Partners Up with Research Center CEA to Build a Web3 Escrow Solution for Products and Services

There were significant achievements at Cop26. Commitments on coal reduction from the biggest polluters. Major promises on greenhouse gas emissions. More climate funding for developing countries. Recognition from global finance, including Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, that investing in polluting sectors won’t be profitable in the long run.It was also important that we take heed from those who are going to be living the consequences of steps taken or not taken in the next couple of decades – Greta Thunberg has reset the ground rules.However, we must ensure we don’t miss out on opportunities to incentivise...

SCIENCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO