SNOWVIDIOTS! Boca-Area Communities Fear Holiday Visitors Will Spread Omicron

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — With COVID numbers again skyrocketing in Palm Beach County, several HOA and Country Club leaders are telling BocaNewsNow.com that they fear visitors from out of town will cripple the region with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

”We talked about banning guests,” said a board member of a South Palm Beach County country club, “but decided not to do it at this point. We are very concerned, however, that holiday visitors are going to sicken or kill people here. These idiot New Yorkers are coming en masse, believing that Florida is the land of COVID-free living. It’s not. It’s the place where more than 62,000 have died from COVID-19.”

An area HOA board member shared this: ”We are days away from mandating masks in our clubhouse, again closing our gym, and making other unpopular decisions. We have to keep our community safe. The people who think its an overreach are just not very smart.”

Palm Beach County’s positivity rate, recorded as nearly 12 percent on Wednesday, is a level not seen since Delta ravaged the region. While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to ban mask mandates, he is powerless to tell country clubs, condo associations or homeowner associations what rules can — or cannot — be enforced in a private community.

“The worst thing for Palm Beach County,” said an area condo association president, ”is that unvaccinated, unmasked travelers descend on the community. It’s happening, it’s bad, and it’s absolutely going to get a whole lot worse over the next few weeks.”

