ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

SNOWVIDIOTS! Boca-Area Communities Fear Holiday Visitors Will Spread Omicron

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435hsv_0dUX56BY00

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — With COVID numbers again skyrocketing in Palm Beach County, several HOA and Country Club leaders are telling BocaNewsNow.com that they fear visitors from out of town will cripple the region with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

”We talked about banning guests,” said a board member of a South Palm Beach County country club, “but decided not to do it at this point. We are very concerned, however, that holiday visitors are going to sicken or kill people here. These idiot New Yorkers are coming en masse, believing that Florida is the land of COVID-free living. It’s not. It’s the place where more than 62,000 have died from COVID-19.”

An area HOA board member shared this: ”We are days away from mandating masks in our clubhouse, again closing our gym, and making other unpopular decisions. We have to keep our community safe. The people who think its an overreach are just not very smart.”

Palm Beach County’s positivity rate, recorded as nearly 12 percent on Wednesday, is a level not seen since Delta ravaged the region. While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to ban mask mandates, he is powerless to tell country clubs, condo associations or homeowner associations what rules can — or cannot — be enforced in a private community.

“The worst thing for Palm Beach County,” said an area condo association president, ”is that unvaccinated, unmasked travelers descend on the community. It’s happening, it’s bad, and it’s absolutely going to get a whole lot worse over the next few weeks.”

The article SNOWVIDIOTS! Boca-Area Communities Fear Holiday Visitors Will Spread Omicron appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID FLORIDA: Hospitalizations Again Rising Quickly Statewide

Numbers Surge As Omicron Spreads. Floridians Are Still Dying From COVID-19. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are now 2,344 adults in Florida hospitals being treated for COVID-19, a dramatic increase from just days ago. At least 809 adults were admitted to Florida hospitals […] The article COVID FLORIDA: Hospitalizations Again Rising Quickly Statewide appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA COVID: Christmas Day Was Bad As Numbers Soar

At Least 23 Die From COVID In Florida Hospitals On Christmas, According To HHS. Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Approaching 15 Percent. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Christmas Day was not a good day for COVID mitigation in Florida. At least 733 adults and […] The article FLORIDA COVID: Christmas Day Was Bad As Numbers Soar appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Unconscious In Kings Point, Dead In Delray, Aviation Alert At PBIA

You Heard Sirens On Sunday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two planes had landing issues at Palm Beach International Airport, someone died in East Delray Beach, and a person was unconscious at Kings Point. The following is a list […] The article SIRENS: Unconscious In Kings Point, Dead In Delray, Aviation Alert At PBIA appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

GUN IN AIRPORT: Husband Of Woman Suing Seven Bridges HOA Charged

Dr. Jeffrey LaGrasso, According To TSA, Tried To Get Gun Past Security At Fort Lauderdale Airport. Latest Drama For High Drama Seven Bridges In Delray Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The husband of the woman suing the Seven Bridges Homeowners Association in a […] The article GUN IN AIRPORT: Husband Of Woman Suing Seven Bridges HOA Charged appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Boca Raton, FL
Health
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

GOING NOWHERE: Flight Delays, Cancellations Continue In West Palm, Fort Lauderdale Airports

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are heading home, heading on vacation, or expecting someone to visit you in South Florida, the magic eight ball says signs point to ”going nowhere fast.” Massive delays and cancellations continue Delta, JetBlue, United, Alaska, and other […] The article GOING NOWHERE: Flight Delays, Cancellations Continue In West Palm, Fort Lauderdale Airports appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON™: Dogs At True Food Kitchen Boca Truly A Problem

TIPSTER: Even Manager Had Enough, Ordered Dogs — And Their Women — Moved. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It wasn’t a silent night Sunday night for diners at True Food Kitchen at Boca Raton Town Center Mall. Customers were apparently appalled that the owners […] The article BOCA RUDETON™: Dogs At True Food Kitchen Boca Truly A Problem appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID: Another Huge Case Jump For Palm Beach County Schools

Palm Beach County Schools Start Break With Six Times The Case Count From Same Day Last Year… BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District logged another 223 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the three day total to 634. […] The article COVID: Another Huge Case Jump For Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Car Crashes All Over, Back Pain In Dakota, Cardiac Arrest In Delray Beach City Hall

You Heard Sirens On Christmas. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Christmas was neither a silent day, nor night, for Palm Beach County emergency services workers called out multiple times for car crashes, sick people, fire alarms, and even back […] The article SIRENS: Car Crashes All Over, Back Pain In Dakota, Cardiac Arrest In Delray Beach City Hall appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Water May Soon Taste Strange

Agency To Clean, Sanitize Water System. Water May Smell, Taste Different… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department says your water may taste a bit off starting on January 6th. That’s when the agency initiates its regularly scheduled sanitization. From […] The article Palm Beach County Water May Soon Taste Strange appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID: Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Climbs Again

Getting Worse. Communities Now Cancelling Holiday Events. Death Count Rising… Is Your HOA/Country Club Making The Right Decisions? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The COVID-19 situation continues to deteriorate in Palm Beach County, with the Centers for Disease Control revealing Wednesday that […] The article COVID: Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Climbs Again appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Fall At The Airport, Shooting In West Boca, Lots Of Sick People In Boca West

You Heard Sirens On Friday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The area was slightly quieter on Christmas Eve, but fire rescuers still rushed to a shooting in West Boca Raton, lots of falls and sick people in Boca West, […] The article SIRENS: Fall At The Airport, Shooting In West Boca, Lots Of Sick People In Boca West appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Crash At Delray Tennis Center, Sick At CVS, Fuel Spill At Airport

You Heard Sirens On Thursday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Someone was so sick at CVS in West Boca Raton on Thursday that they needed an ambulance. A fuel spill at Palm Beach International Airport also needed an emergency […] The article SIRENS: Crash At Delray Tennis Center, Sick At CVS, Fuel Spill At Airport appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowvidiots#Covid#Metrodesk Media#Hoa#Country Club#Omicron#New Yorkers
BOCANEWSNOW

Felon Aaron Singerman, RedCon1 Founder, Makes Stunning Comment At Mar-A-Lago Party

Is Shocking Video Christmas Gift For Department of Justice? Singerman Faces Decade In Prison, Shows No Remorse During Holiday Party. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Watch, Listen To Aaron Singerman At Mar-A-Lago. BY: NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Redcon1 Founder Aaron Singerman, facing more than a decade […] The article Felon Aaron Singerman, RedCon1 Founder, Makes Stunning Comment At Mar-A-Lago Party appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCANEWSNOW

Flights Delayed, Cancelled Out Of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm, Miami

GOING NOWHERE FAST. AIRLINES CANCEL THOUSANDS OF FLIGHTS TODAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Christmas travel is off to a bad start, and is likely to get worse, as major airlines are cancelling thousands of flights due to Omicron and related flight […] The article Flights Delayed, Cancelled Out Of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm, Miami appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Trauma At Home Depot, Stabbing In Boynton Beach, Dead In Kings Point

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A dead person in Kings Point, a traumatic injury in Boca Raton’s Home Depot, and a late night stabbing in Boynton Beach all led to fire trucks and ambulances […] The article SIRENS: Trauma At Home Depot, Stabbing In Boynton Beach, Dead In Kings Point appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LAWSUIT: School Officials Tried To Cover-Up Holocaust Questioner Latson, Attack Investigator

CLAIM: Palm Beach County School District Deputy Superintendent Keith Oswald, Professional Standards Chief Vicki Evans-Pare, Instructional Superintendent Dr. Glenda Sheffield, HR Chief Gonzalo LaCava, More Engaged In Misconduct. BY: EDUCATION DESK | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A stunning lawsuit just filed by retired Palm Beach […] The article LAWSUIT: School Officials Tried To Cover-Up Holocaust Questioner Latson, Attack Investigator appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Offers Free Pet Adoptions For The Holidays

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Never mind that most animal rights experts and psychologists will tell you that acquiring a pet over the holidays is a bad idea — often leading to pet abandonment after holiday excitement wears off — Palm Beach County Animal […] The article Palm Beach County Offers Free Pet Adoptions For The Holidays appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA COVID: More Hospitalized, Palm Beach County Positivity Rising

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services reports that the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment continues to rise. On Sunday, hospitals in Florida admitted another 412 adult patients for confirmed and suspected COVID-19, with 22 new […] The article FLORIDA COVID: More Hospitalized, Palm Beach County Positivity Rising appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

First Watch Watched By Health Inspectors, ”Bare Hands” Touching Food

First Watch On Linton In Delray Beach Cited In Health Inspection BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular morning and daytime eatery ”First Watch” at 640 East Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach received a warning from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation as […] The article First Watch Watched By Health Inspectors, ”Bare Hands” Touching Food appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID: Troubling Trends In Palm Beach County School District

School District Reports 7,171 Cases. Same Time Last Year: 1,268. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a troubling trend in the Palm Beach County School District which has reported relatively low numbers of COVID infections over the past several weeks. Not including the […] The article COVID: Troubling Trends In Palm Beach County School District appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy