FDA authorizes second antiviral pill to treat COVID-19

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for Merck’s antiviral pill, molnupiravir, to treat COVID-19 “for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.”

Merck’s treatment is the second COVID-19 antiviral pill authorized by the FDA. Pfizer’s antiviral pill was given authorization by the FDA on Wednesday.

Merck has an agreement with the US government for the company to supply 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir upon this authorization.

Molnupiravir was narrowly recommended by the FDA’s advisers in a 13-10 vote at the end of November after data showed it cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 30% among high-risk adults. This was lower than an earlier analysis suggesting that number could be about 50%, reported CNN.

Molnupiravir is for ill people to take at home, before they get sick enough to be hospitalized. It is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 because it may affect bone and cartilage growth, the FDA said.

“It is not authorized for the pre-exposure or post-exposure prevention of COVID-19 or for initiation of treatment in patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 because benefit of treatment has not been observed in people when treatment started after hospitalization due to COVID-19,” the FDA said.

“Molnupiravir is limited to situations where other FDA-authorized treatments for COVID-19 are inaccessible or are not clinically appropriate and will be a useful treatment option for some patients with COVID-19 at high risk of hospitalization or death,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Merck’s antiviral pill is not a substitute for vaccination in people for whom a COVID-19 vaccine and booster are recommended.

Molnupiravir is not authorized for use for longer than five consecutive days. Molnupiravir is administered as four 200 milligram capsules taken orally every 12 hours for five days, for a total of 40 capsules, said the FDA.

NBC2 Fort Myers

