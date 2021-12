With so many fuel options available at gas stations, how do you know which one to choose? Your vehicle needs fuel that is injected into the engine's cylinders to propel your vehicle. The combustion engine relies on air, fuel, and ignition to operate. If one of these elements is missing, your engine will likely not run at all. Every car must use proper fuel that is suitable with its engine specification. If the fuel you put in your vehicle is incorrect, it may not run, and if you have a gasoline engine, you may require a specific fuel grade for your engine to run properly.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO