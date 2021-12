Animal Rescue Coalition (ARC) has a dream: to end the killing of adoptable dogs and cats. Since 1999, the local nonprofit has worked toward this dream by providing high-quality, high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter services to pet owners and local partners (shelters, animal service agencies and rescue groups) dramatically reducing euthanasia rates and animal homelessness in our area. Having performed over 75,000 spay and neuter surgeries, many for no cost, ARC collaborates with 30 local rescue partners, providing the surgeries and wellness necessary for the adoption of the animals who are waiting to find their forever homes. In 2021, ARC performed spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines for over 900 feral cats, reducing overpopulation in cat colonies and providing these animals a better quality of life.

