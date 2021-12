As we head towards the end of the year, office get-togethers, Christmas lunches and New Year’s parties are upon us. It seems like a prime opportunity for young people to be drinking the night away. But something unexpected has happened since the start of this century. Young people in Australia, the UK, Nordic countries and North America have, on average, been drinking significantly less alcohol than their parents’ generation did when they were a similar age. During COVID lockdowns, some surveys indicate this fell even further. Our research suggests this is unlikely to be due simply to government efforts to cut youth drinking....

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO