No snow, but it'll be a 'Green Christmas' in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Well, looks like we got this one pretty wrong. It certainly looks like it won't be a "White Christmas" in St. Louis – as our meteorologist Dave Murray predicted back in November.

He joined The Dave Glover Show on Wednesday for a updated prediction and says Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will both have highs in the mid to high 60s with partly sunny skies. The record high temperatures are in the 70s, but Murray says those records are safe this year.

"The green Christmas remains in place," Murray says. "Winter is struggling to take hold."

We also asked Murray if, and when, the greater St. Louis area will see any snow this winter. He says it doesn't look like it's coming any time soon.

You can hear his full forecast for the weekend in the audio at the top of this page.

The last "White Christmas" in St. Louis was 2017, when there more than 3 inches still on the ground after a big snow storm Dec. 23-24 that year. But the last time it actually snowed on Dec. 25 was 2010, with 0.3 inches.

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Follow KMOX

Facebook | Twitter | I nstagram