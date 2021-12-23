ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas toys can bring hazards for children

By Rob Jones
With the holidays upon us and Christmas coming up on Saturday, many families and children are beyond excited. Kids around the Upstate wait with anticipation to see what Christmas will bring. However, some Christmas toys come with possible hazards. Bridgette Watson is the Program Coordinator for Safe Kids Upstate, she says this year button batteries are a concern.

Watson says that if button batteries pose concerns as a choking hazard. However, the even larger concern is the ingesting of those batteries. Watson says ingestion could be fatal, as the material the batteries are made from are extremely hazardous to the human body.

Safe Kids Upstate is a division of Prisma Health. If a child ingests a button battery, parents should call 800-498-8666 to reach the poison control hotline.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Toys#Prisma Health
