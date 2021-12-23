ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Iowa Farm-to-Table Task Force announces recommendations and funding requests

Chariton Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Iowa legislature-commissioned farm-to-table (FTP) supply chain task force published its recommendations Wednesday. The task force was appointed during the last legislative session and charged with identifying strategies for increasing sales to institutional purchasers, including schools. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupmag.com

APHIS Announces $16.3 Million in Farm Bill Funding to Protect Animal Health

Maryland 2021 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is awarding more than $16.3 million to 64 projects with states, universities, and other partners to strengthen our programs to protect animal health. Ensuring the health of animals helps protect and preserve U.S. export markets and keeping foreign animal diseases out of the U.S. helps us expand export opportunities for rural America to more and better markets.
MARYLAND STATE
marketplace.org

New lender aims to boost access to credit for Native farmers, ranchers

For decades, Indigenous farmers and ranchers argued that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s loan programs discriminated against them. ​In 1999, they filed a class-action lawsuit, and after nearly 20 years of legal wrangling, they reached a settlement that established the Native American Agriculture Fund. Now, that group is setting...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa DOT announces millions of dollars in grant funding

(The Center Square) – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $1.8 million in grants Tuesday. The grants will assist Burlington Trailways, Jefferson Lines, and the city of Fort Dodge for the 2022 Intercity Bus Program. The Federal Transit Administration’s 5311(f) program, which supports intercity buses for communities with less than...
TRAFFIC
Caledonian Record-News

Legislative Task Force Finishes Pupil Weight Recommendations

Last week a legislative task force finalized and approved a report outlining recommendations to revamp Vermont’s education finance system. The task force, made up of 4 senators from the Senate Education and Finance committees and 4 representatives from the House Education and Ways and Means committees, including Rep. Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury, spent the summer and fall studying the issue and developing the report that will be presented to the legislature to help shape potential legislation in the upcoming legislative session.
INCOME TAX
Shore News Network

Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez Announces a $344,963 Grant Awarded to the Idaho ICAC Task Force to Help Fund Ongoing Operations

BOISE – Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today that the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received an award totaling $344,963 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP). The Idaho ICAC Task Force is a statewide multi-disciplinary, multi-jurisdictional...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Local Food#Iowa Legislature#Food Banks#Iowa Farm#Ftp Task Force#Choose Iowa
nwillinoisnews.com

McCombie encourages farmers to enroll in Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program

State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Springfield) is encouraging farmers to use the Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program. The Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program is available to farmers who planted cover crops in fall 2021 in order to preserve the soil in preparation for an insurable crop to be grown in 2022, according to a press release on McCombie's official website.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Westword

Environmental Justice Action Task Force Prepares for Change

Colorado’s new Environmental Justice Action Task Force held its first meeting on December 20. "We can finally address environmental racism," says Renee M. Chacon, a task force member and co-founder and executive director of Womxn From the Mountain. The task force, which was established during the last session of...
DENVER, CO
bleedingheartland.com

New task force will review Iowa juvenile justice system

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen is forming a task force to undertake a “holistic and comprehensive” review of the juvenile justice system, Iowa’s Director of Juvenile Court Services Chad Jensen announced on December 14. Speaking at the annual Summit on Justice and Disparities in Ankeny,...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
New Hampshire Bulletin

Assistance for farmers will cover organic certification costs

Pandemic assistance is now available to cover certification costs for farmers who have switched or are in the process of switching to organic agriculture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing a total of $20 million that farmers can apply for to cover certain expenses from 2020 and 2021 – including the cost of organic […] The post Assistance for farmers will cover organic certification costs appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
AGRICULTURE
Register Citizen

Middletown task force intent on spending millions of ARP funds wisely

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Rescue Plan Task Force is planning how the city’s $20 million in federal funds should be spent, including an application process that would allow business and nonprofit entities to receive a portion of the money. Through the passage of the American Rescue Plan...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
blandinonbroadband.org

MN Broadband Task Force finalizes annual report

Today the MN Broadband Task Force was all business getting through the brass tacks of the annual report. There were a couple of hot topics or sticky issues. First, in the draft, there was a waiver to allow state funding to go to projects that did not meet the 100/100 standard in areas that are difficult to serve. That has been removed. The reasoning was that public funding should not go to invest in short term solutions, especially when we are in a flux of unprecedented federal funding. There was a lot of discussion on whether to say all recommended funding should come from base budget. Lots of discussion on how to describe satellite – is it a gap technology, is it good enough for people who choose to live in otherwise unserved areas, is it affordable? There was a brief discussion about removing the $5 million cap on state grant projects. It would allow for bigger projects but the group decided to leave that discussion to next year, when hopefully the Office of Broadband Development will be looking at what to do with $180 million proposed funding for broadband. (Fun note – the proposal to get that funding was submitted today.)
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy