UPDATED, 5:44 PM: Broadway’s Hamilton has canceled tonight’s performance due to breakthrough Covid cases, producers announced just before curtain. The hit musical tweeted the cancellation announcement at 7:09 pm ET, less than an hour before the scheduled 8 pm curtain time. Hamilton is the latest Broadway productions to cancel performances due to breakthrough Covid cases, joining Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Ain’t Too Proud. Those shows, along with Mrs. Doubtfire and Freestyle Love Supreme, missed performances this week. pic.twitter.com/wxlEBPHkmL — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 16, 2021 Producers of Tina announced that they canceled both of today’s performances –...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO