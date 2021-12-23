ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Quidel to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics for $6B

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder a definitive agreement,Quidel will acquire Ortho for $24.68 per share of common stock, using a combination of cash and newly issued shares in the combined company, representing a 25% premium on Ortho’s closing price on Dec. 22, 2021, and an equity value of about $6 billion. The...

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

UAE Increasing Research and Diagnostics

AstraZeneca, a leading British-Swedish biotechnology company has announced its partnership with G42 Healthcare, an artificial intelligence and cloud computing company in Abu Dhabi. The partnership aims at exploring real-world evidence and conducting clinical trials using the Insights Research Organization & Solutions (IROS). The Chief Executive Officer of G42 Healthcare, Ashish...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Getinge Acquires Talis Clinical LLC, A Leading Innovator Of High Acuity Cloud-based Software Solutions

Getinge announces the acquisition of 100% of the equity interest in Talis Clinical LLC, a US-based leading innovator of High Acuity cloud-based software solutions. Talis Clinical’s offer is designed to support and document care throughout the general and cardiac perioperative care process, but also through labor and delivery episodes and critical care support including ECMO Therapy.
SOFTWARE
massdevice.com

Hologic launches new high-volume molecular testing platform

Hologic (NSDQ:HOLX) announced today that it completed regulatory steps allowing it to make Panther Trax available across a number of geographies. Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Hologic’s launch of Panther Trax offers a new addition to its Panther scalable solutions (PSS) portfolio of products, enhancing lab automation through the physical linking of multiple Panther instruments into a single workcell that allows for an increase in testing volumes without increasing staff.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Clinical Chemistry#Chairman Ceo#Cfo#Cco
massdevice.com

GE Healthcare completes $1.45B acquisition of BK Medical

Boston-based GE Healthcare confirmed in September that the companies had entered into a definitive agreement for GE to purchase BK Medical, a developer of surgical visualization technologies. The acquisition adds real-time surgical visualization offerings to its pre-operative and post-operative ultrasound capabilities, creating an end-to-end offering through the entire continuum of...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

BD acquires digital at-home test maker Scanwell Health

BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it completed the acquisition of smartphone-enabled, at-home medical test developer Scanwell Health. Financial terms for the transaction were not disclosed. BD expects the acquisition to be immaterial to its fiscal 2022 results, with Scanwell’s financial results reported under BD’s integrated diagnostic solutions business within the life sciences segment.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Nature.com

The DxConnect Virtual Biobank connects diagnostic researchers to clinical samples

To the Editor - The first molecular tests for COVID-19 were ready for action in Europe a little over a month from the declaration of the pandemic. Similarly, the timeline for the more complex task of developing high-quality rapid antigen tests was compressed into just 8 months1 - in comparison, development of the first rapid test for HIV took 5 years. Even so, from early on in the pandemic, a critical bottleneck in the development of reliable diagnostic tests was the scarcity of clinical samples for diagnostic research, development and validation. As pointed out in your June 2020 editorial, not only was there a shortage of specimens available for research, but scientific progress was hampered by the complexity of both negotiating legal agreements for sample transfer and jurisdictional regimes regulating sample transport across borders. Here, we describe the DxConnect Virtual Biobank (https://www.finddx.org/biobank-services/vbd/), which acts as a clearinghouse for specimens, connecting researchers with institutions around the world that have clinical samples available for the development and validation of new diagnostic tests (Fig. 1).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Quest Diagnostics

Within the last quarter, Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $159.75 versus the current price of Quest Diagnostics at $171.29, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
massdevice.com

Hyperfine closes SPAC merger, will begin trading on Nasdaq

Hyperfine announced today that it completed its merger with HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. and has gone public. Guilford, Connecticut-based Hyperfine initially announced the proposed merger with HealthCor, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in July. The company will receive approximately $160 million in gross cash proceeds from the business combination...
BUSINESS
mlo-online.com

Establishing expiry date for clinical diagnostic reagents

Product shelf life is an essential product performance requirement that, along with other design requirements, is used to determine the safety and efficacy of a clinical diagnostic reagent, whether they are made by a laboratory or commercially produced. Product shelf life can be determined following various domestic and international guidance documents.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
massdevice.com

The pandemic tested Medtronic’s mettle: Its CFO explains how

CFO Karen Parkhill discusses leadership, innovation and restructuring Medtronic — the largest organization in medtech. Karen Parkhill drew on her experience in the banking industry to offer Medtronic a prognosis as the COVID-19 pandemic started rippling across the globe. Parkhill, Medtronic’s CFO and EVP, was CFO of JPMorgan Chase’s...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Zacks says Medtronic will gain from expanded CMS coverage for CGMs

Zacks Equity Research today reported that Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) stands to gain from yesterday’s CMS coverage expansion for diabetes technology. CMS’ expanded coverage, confirmed by Medtronic yesterday, covers all types of CGMs (continuous glucose monitors), including adjunctive and non-adjunctive CGMs, and it covers CGMs that integrate with Medtronic insulin pumps.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Cerba Healthcare Enters Agreement To Acquire Viroclinics-DDL Expanding And Transforming Its Offering In Clinical Trials

The acquisition illustrates the Group’s strategy to strengthen its position in the entire value chain of diagnosis and stresses the pivotal role of clinical trial services. It offers Viroclinics-DDL a broader range of capabilities in its specialty services, and a unique entry into new markets in North America, Asia, and Africa.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Quest Diagnostics

In the current session, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) is trading at $163.60, after a 0.21% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 10.55%, and in the past year, by 35.24%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
STOCKS
investing.com

Quidel Tanks on Worries Over Debt, New Equity to Fund Ortho Deal

Investing.com – Quidel stock (NASDAQ: QDEL ) plummeted 15% Thursday on fears the company's purchase of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX ) will lead to equity dilution and reulted in a more indebted entity. The deal will be funded through a combination of cash and new shares. The combined...
STOCKS
owens.edu

Diagnostic Medical Sonography

When deciding on a career to pursue, consider your personal qualities. Are you fascinated by human anatomy? Do you love working with technology? Are you a natural problem solver who is detail oriented? Do you like being part of a team and of service to others? Do you thrive in high pressure situations? With these personal and professional qualities, and a solid Owens educational foundation, you could be on your way to a rewarding career in the high-demand field of Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
PERRYSBURG, OH
massdevice.com

Waiting period for Novo Nordisk’s proposed acquisition of Dicerna expires

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NSDQ:DRNA) announced that a waiting period for a proposed acquisition by Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has expired. The announcement, made on Dec. 25, confirmed that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR) in connected on with Novo Nordisk’s cash tender offer for Dicerna expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy