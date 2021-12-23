ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasan calls out use of TriHard Twitch emote amid racial slur controversy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasan, one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, has reignited the discussion around the global ‘TriHard’ emote, which has long been tied to racial usage in chats. Back from his week-long ban, Hasan called out other streamers who allow the emote in their chat. The TriHard emote is...

Hasan banned on Twitch for ‘anti white racism’

One of Twitch’s most popular streamers Hasan Piker received a ban from the streaming platform today. Hasan said he was banned for “anti white racism” following his use of the word “cracker” during a broadcast. The ban occurred after Hasan concluded his broadcast today, in...
Twitch Star Hasan Banned For Alleged Racist Slur Live On Stream

Hasan "hasanabi" Piker, one of the more conversational streamers on Twitch, has been banned from the website for the use of the word "cracker" while chatting to his followers. Last week, Twitch banned two of Piker's mods for saying "cracker" in the chat and the streamer was displeased, to say the least. "A person calling you a cracker is powerless," said Piker. "They are doing it as someone who has been historically oppressed blowing off steam. You can say that is infantilizing or whatever the f*ck, but that is true. It's reality." The word "cracker" comes from the sound of the whip used by white slave masters on black slaves in the United States and other countries responsible for the slave trade in 18th century, and nowadays, it is said pejoratively against white people. In his statement, Piker is arguing that calling a white person a "cracker" is not as serious as other insults because the word has been reclaimed from its history and doesn't suggest any sort of degradation on the part of the white person.
Twitch suspension of Hasan Piker sparks debate over what qualifies as racist language

While a standard Twitch broadcast tends to contain a few more f-bombs than the average cable television show, the live-streaming platform still draws its hardest lines in expected places: No racism, xenophobia or homophobia is permitted. A series of recent suspensions, however, has raised the contentious question of what exactly qualifies as racism.
Why Hasan Piker Thinks He Was Banned On Twitch

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker received a Twitch ban on Monday after a broadcast in which he and his mods repeatedly used the word "cracker," a derogatory term often used against white people. Twitch hasn't explicitly commented on why he was banned, but Piker stated that he believes the suspension occurred because Twitch considered "cracker" to be a punishable slur.
Below Deck Stars Speak Out After On-Screen Dispute Over Racial Slur

Season 9 of Below Deck has been, for the most part, typical Bravo fare. Captain Lee is grumpy, some of the crew are relatively “green” to yachting, and there's been a number of interesting boatmances. (Spoiler alert, one boatmance in particular doesn't have much of a future.) But the tone of the show got considerably more serious recently after an on-screen dispute took place between Heather Chase and Rayna Lindsey over the use of a racial slur. Now the two co-stars are speaking out publicly in the wake of the controversy.
Hasan Piker says Twitch banned him for using derogatory term for white people

Hasan Piker, one of the most prolific streamers on Twitch, said Monday evening that he was banned for using the word "cracker" during a livestream. Piker, who has more than 1.6 million followers on his account, HasanAbi, and spends hours each day talking about politics and news from a leftist position, addressed being kicked off the platform in a YouTube video Tuesday, saying he feels the platform is taking a “cowardly position” by not immediately commenting on why his channel was banned.
Hasan Piker Skewers Twitch for ‘Capitulating to White Supremacists’

Last week, Twitch slapped super-streamer Hasan Piker, known on the platform as HasanAbi, with a seven-day ban for apparently using the word “cracker” as a racial slur. Wearing a tropical button-down, red “Trump/Pence 2020” hat, plastic choker necklace, and chipped black nail polish, the leftist commentator celebrated his return yesterday — Tuesday, Dec. 21 — with a new video addressing the situation.
Tyler1 delivers another priceless ad read for sponsored Twitch stream

League of Legends streamer Tyler1’s sponsored broadcast for Doritos went exactly how you might have expected, leading to a handful of hilarious moments. Although we are weeks away from the launch of League Season 12, Tyler1 hasn’t stopped grinding the game. In fact, he’s been streaming so much...
